Trump Advances Peace Talks, Commits to US Security Support for Ukraine: 'We'll Be Involved'

PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, from left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pose for a group photo in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Aug. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump is once again working with Russia's Vladimir Putin to move forward with peace talks. After a day of intense diplomacy at the White House, the President hopes to arrange a one-on-one between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin, eventually leading to a 3-party summit to bring an end to the fighting.

Monday, world leaders gathered in Washington to offer assurances to Ukraine's president. Arriving at the White House, President Zelenskyy received a warm welcome from President Trump, who appeared pleased the leader was wearing a suit and not his usual army green. Inside the Oval Office, the two men were cordial, unlike the heated exchange 6 months ago.

"Thanks so much, Mr. President. If I can, first of all, thank you for the invitation and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop killings and stop this war. Thank you," Zelenskyy said.

For Zelenskyy, it's crucial that peace talks include security guarantees from Western allies, in case Russia invades again.

A reporter asked him, "What security guarantees do you need from President Trump to be able to make a deal? Is it American troops, intelligence, equipment, what is it?" And Zelenskyy replied, "Everything. It depends on the big countries, on the United States, on, on a lot of our friends."

Trump confirmed, "We're going to make sure that, if this peace, a peace is going to stay long term. This is a very long-term. We're not talking about a two-year peace, and then we end up in this mess again."

Although Putin opposes Ukraine joining NATO, Trump's team claims the Russian leader is open to allies agreeing to defend Ukraine.

"When it comes to security, there's going to be a lot of help. It's going to be good. They are, first line of defense because they're there, they're Europe, but we're going to help them out also. We'll be involved," Trump said.

CBN's George Thomas says it could be similar to how the U.S. stationed troops in South Korea in the 1950s.

"And we have today about 28,000 U.S. troops based in South Korea as a strategic, against the North Koreans. What Zelenskyy wants is something similar that would prevent the Russians from taking any more land from Ukraine," Thomas said.

Russian officials, however, have already begun pushing back on the idea of an armed force inside Ukraine. While President Trump backed away from his earlier calls for a ceasefire, European leaders sought to change his mind.

President Emanuel Macron of France said, "To ask for the truce or ceasefire, at least to stop the killings, as we discussed, is a necessity. And we all support this idea," he said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, "I can't imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire. So, let's work on that and let's try to put pressure on Russia."

Trump is playing both sides to bring an end to the conflict.

"I like the concept of a ceasefire for one reason, because you'd stop killing people immediately, as opposed to in two weeks or one week or whatever it takes. But we can work a deal where we're working on a peace deal while they're fighting," Trump said.

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***