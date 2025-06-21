Trump Addresses Nation After US Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites, Joining Israeli Air Campaign

President Trump announced Saturday night that the U.S. military struck three nuclear sites in Iran, directly joining Israel’s effort to neutralize the nuclear program of the anti-American, anti-Israel regime in Tehran. Iran has threatened to retaliate.

Trump revealed the military operation on social media before addressing the nation at 10 p.m., demanding that Iran end the war by surrendering its quest for nuclear weapons. The U.S. has reportedly struck several deeply fortified nuclear sites at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on social media. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Trump added that he would address the nation at 10 p.m., explaining, “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Earlier this week, Israel revealed that its forces had gained air superiority over Iran by dismantling much of the Iranian military's air defenses. And while Israel struck numerous nuclear sites that are believed to have been designed to develop nuclear weapons, the country does not possess several key assets that would be needed to fully terminate the most severe Iranian threats.

Only the U.S. military possesses B-2 stealth bombers that are capable of carrying the massive bunker buster bombs that could potentially penetrate the Fordow nuclear site that had been concealed deep underneath a mountain.



Military handout photo of airmen loading a GBU-57, the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb (Photo via AP)

The 30,000-pound (13,500-kilogram) bunker buster bomb, GBU-57, offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador to Israel announced that the U.S. had begun “assisted departure flights,” the first from Israel since the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war in Gaza.

