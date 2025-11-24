'Not Here to Be Spectators': Worship Leader Kim Walker-Smith Calls the Church Back to Her First Love

Twenty-plus years of ministry as a world-renowned worship leader, recording artist, and champion of God's transforming love and presence through songs of devotion define Kim Walker-Smith. But it's prayer for the church that Walker-Smith takes most seriously as a worship leader.

At the recent start of five ministry stops in Canada, Walker-Smith preached a message on worship at a church in America, where she shared details from the tour and her personal testimony, which was featured in CBN News coverage.

WATCH: Kim Walker-Smith Shares Testimony, Talks Revival, and Trample Success

Inspiring millions across the globe to encounter God through worship with her voice and leadership, Walker-Smith fits only three churches into her schedule when leaders from them request ministry.

"I feel so much hope and excitement for what God is doing in the church right now. We are seeing so many people come to Jesus," Walker-Smith told members of Rez.Church in Colorado before a night of praise in British Columbia.

The Testify Tour "Thank you, Canada!" - nights filled with God's presence, praise, worship, and fellowship with special guest Leeland - included a presentation of the Gospel. In addition to people responding to an invitation to receive Jesus during nightly altar calls, the Body of Christ was hungry for an authentic move of God, Walker-Smith observed.

"I am incredibly thankful for the kindness and faithfulness of Jesus, that He would show up in each of these nights in Canada. He truly met us, and each night was a holy and powerful moment in worship. My heart is so FULL," Walker-Smith posted on Facebook.

In praying for the Body of Christ, Walker-Smith believes the Holy Spirit brings to her mind the Book of Revelation, where, in the second chapter, Jesus speaks about the church whose Sunday-morning worship is a planned, perfect science that lacks something.

"I don't just want to stand on a stage and sing songs; I want to partner with Holy Spirit in whatever He wants to accomplish," Walker-Smith said. "I feel this is the burning message that God is speaking right now. He's calling His bride to remember first love," she added.

Sharing her testimony, which includes being filled by the Holy Spirit, speaking in tongues, and growing in worship of Jesus through the witness of a stepfather, as ways Walker-Smith rekindles first love.

"I believe one of the greatest ways we can remember our first love is to remember who we are as worshippers because – this is my first point – every single one of us is called. Worship is very simply God pouring out His love on us, and we respond to that love by pouring ours on Him," she said.

Her worship music, which includes contemporary Christian and gospel genres, transcends boundaries and releases hope, healing, and breakthrough in churches and culture. The songs, "Spirit Break Out," "Protector," and "Throne Room," are synonymous with Walker-Smith's worship renewal and encounter nights.

Walker-Smith believes an interesting phenomenon occurred years ago when worship influenced the music industry, and it spread within the church. It mimicked what the industry said about songs, stages, bands, and lights.

"In the process, it kind of generated more spectators than participants. We are not here to be spectators. We are the church – the Bride of Christ – and each one of us is called to be a participant; we're designed for worship," said Walker-Smith.

At age 11, she and her sister met Jesus on the last night of a church camp they believed was weird, so much so that they returned to their cabin without counselors' permission by sneaking out. At the end of the week, they walked back to the cabin in silence, stirred by something inside them.

Realizing the feeling was hunger for what other campers experienced during worship and preaching, Walker-Smith and her sister walked back to the church service. Inside, she tapped a camp counselor on the shoulder, telling her what they were feeling.

"Out of my mouth comes, 'I don't know what those kids have, but I want it too. My little sister does too,'" recalled Walker-Smith.

Before the camp counselor could pray for or lay on hands, both girls toppled over speaking in tongues.

Trying to process what had happened, one thing was certain – Walker-Smith had met love for the first time in her life. Up till this point, she had been traumatized by divorce and abuse at the hands of multiple stepfathers.

"I'm convinced that we would never forget our first love if we were constantly carrying testimonies of the precious things God did when we were still in darkness," Walker-Smith said.

Baptized in the Holy Spirit, Walker-Smith began to grow spiritually when her divorced mother married a Christian man. She credits "George" with helping turn around their lives by teaching the family about worship more so than any other person, though he was never on a stage.

Before sunrise every morning, George played worship music and prayed out loud, weeping before the Lord. A teenager working through deep personal struggles, Walker-Smith was perturbed hearing George ask the Lord to help him be a good father to his girl.

"I'd yell, 'I'm not your girl, stop praying for me.' I was so bitter, angry and hurt. I didn't want another stepdad, but George was showing me the love of Jesus before I understood it. He was relentless in loving and praying for me, demonstrating what a life of worship looks like in the home," said Walker-Smith, who is today a wife and mother.

She remembers George's devotion grew even when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Unable to lift his hands in worship, George would turn up his wrists. When he could no longer open his mouth to sing, George mumbled words while tears streamed down his face.

In his final moments before going to Jesus, George asked Walker-Smith to sing a song about healing, believing in God's ability even though it wasn't manifest fully until he left earth for heaven.

"When he didn't get what he asked for, George wasn't bitter or angry. During his time on earth, George taught me about the importance and necessity of worshipping God amid a storm or circumstances, however bad.

She points out that, "when we get to heaven," there won't be pain or hardship, so, "There won't be an opportunity to bring a sacrifice of praise. It is only in this life that we get to choose to worship when we don't feel like it," Walker-Smith said.

WATCH Our CBN News Interview with Kim Walker-Smith: