'Disgraceful': Retailer Faces Swift Backlash for 'A Gay in a Manger' Sweatshirt

Facing backlash, the European retailer Debenhams has discontinued selling a Christmas-themed sweater bearing an inflammatory, pro-LGBT message.

The purple sweater features a manger, is adorned with a rainbow, and is emblazoned with the message, “A gay in a manger” — a play on the 1800s hymn, “Away in a Manger.” The controversial shirt was listed on the retailer’s website for £38.99, or about $50. A mug with the same design was also for sale.

Debenhams was a major brick-and-mortar retailer founded in 1778, with its flagship store in London. The brand, though, struggled at the start of the 21st century and ultimately announced liquidation in November 2020. But, in January of the following year, the brand was purchased by an online retailer, Boohoo, which turned Debenhams into an online-only store.

The product in question was produced by the alternative brand Grindstore, a U.K.-based company providing myriad products to British retailers.

Christian Concern, an advocacy organization, condemned Debenhams for selling the sweatshirt, which it called “disgraceful,” urging followers to boycott both companies.

Disgraceful that @Debenhams were selling this product. A full public apology must follow. https://t.co/N3IXbJx0hp pic.twitter.com/uVqyHqXq5V — Christian Concern (@CConcern) November 8, 2024

Former U.K. Parliament Member Jacob Rees-Mogg said, “Debenhams would not mock Islam in this way.”

Pastor Rikki Doolan of Spirit Embassy Church in London also criticized the treatment of Christians as opposed to those of other faiths, who are often treated much more respectfully.

“The main issue at hand here is, if you are going to mock people’s faith,” he wrote on X, “then why do you only do it to Christianity? What is it that makes you feel it’s OK to do it to us? Unless you have gay Muhammad and Buddha T-shirts that we don’t know of?”

The main issue at hand here is, if you are going to mock peoples faith then why do you only do it to Christianity? What is it that makes you feel it’s ok to do it to us? Unless you have gay Muhammad and Buddha T-shirts that we don’t know of? @Debenhams @boohoo @grindstore pic.twitter.com/53bSKnJL4D — Pst Rikki Doolan (@realrikkidoolan) November 7, 2024

In response to the condemnation, Grindstore removed the inflammatory products from its website.

Debenhams, for its part, also released a statement on the issue: “We are aware that a product line featured on our marketplace has raised some questions. In line with our policies, we are reviewing the products and have temporarily paused them while we investigate.”

“As a small business, we are always open to listening to feedback,” said Grindstore. “We have now removed the highlighted products, our apologies. … The intention was not to offend or insult anyone.”

