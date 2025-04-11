'God Spoke': Miracles That Stunned Ray Comfort, Offered Powerful Biblical Evidence

Evangelist Ray Comfort believes in miracles and has personally experienced God’s hand at work, revealing the amazing ways the Lord has shown Himself.

“I’ve seen things that happen that I would consider supernatural,” he said. “Like when we were invited to base our ministry in the U.S. over a three-day period, 13 strange things happened that I had to say, ‘This is God’s hand directing me.'”

WANT MORE MIRACLE STORIES? STREAM CBN’S NEW FILM, “INVESTIGATING THE SUPERNATURAL: MIRACLES”

The Living Waters ministry leader said these occurrences might not have been considered miracles by most people but that they blew him away.

“I said to a guy, ‘I think we’re gonna go and live in the U.S. I’m gonna sell my house,'” Comfort said. “He says, ‘I’ll buy it.’ And he bought it on the spot. It’s just amazing.”

He also recalled telling his father-in-law that he planned to go live in the U.S. and that he responded with a message that truly stunned Comfort.

Watch him explain:

“He said, ‘Three days ago, God spoke to my heart and said, you’re gonna go and live in the U.S.,'” he said. “My mom, who was Jewish, very lukewarm, not even lukewarm, beneath lukewarm, told me after she went berserk at me, three days earlier, God had spoken to her heart that we’re going to move to the U.S.”

And that’s not all. Around the same time, Comfort also experienced a balloon coming into his backyard that had an American flag on it.

“It was just strange,” he said. “This was way down and under in New Zealand. So I believe in the miraculous.”

Comfort said he’s not particularly concerned, though, when God doesn’t do what we want on our timetable, noting the Lord isn’t a “divine butler” who must respond to our whims. Ultimately, he said, people must trust God, even when it doesn’t make sense.

While much of the focus in life is on grand miracles, Comfort reminded Christians that Christ’s death, resurrection — and decision to save humanity is the greatest miracle of all.

“[God] transformed me from someone who was drinking iniquity like water, loving darkness, hating the light, eyes full of adultery like every other red-blooded guy,” Comfort said. “He transformed me and caused me to love righteousness to a point where it consumed me for the last 50-something years to do God’s will.”

He continued, “Nothing else matters to me. I was born again, given a new heart and new desires. God says, ‘I’ll take your heart and I’ll cause you to walk in my statutes.’ He took me out of darkness into light, out of death into life. And so, because I’m a brand new person, that’s … how I know that Jesus is real and true. I don’t need a miracle because I’ve had my own personal miracle.”

Watch above to see Comfort discuss salvation and the miraculous.

For more conversations about miracles, stream “Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles.” We’ll leave you with the trailer:

Please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.