Church Leaders Say 'Great Commission' Could Be Completed 'In Our Lifetime'

Christian leaders met in Texas recently to focus on the global church, the Great Commission, and taking the good news of Jesus Christ to the entire planet. They came to Dallas from dozens of nations and every major denomination to share what the Holy Spirit is saying about sharing the Gospel to the "ends of the earth."

Dr. James Davis, founder of the Global Church Network, told CBN News their mission is three-fold.

'Synergize, Mobilize and Finalize – It's About Finishing'

"We exist to help synergize the body of Christ to help mobilize Christian leaders to help finalize the Great Commission. It's about finishing. For so long, we as a church have said one day we're going to complete the Great Commission, but it's time now to do that. And so, we synergize, mobilize and finalize," Davis said.

When asked how close we're getting to seeing the Great Commission finalized, Dr. Davis told CBN News, "It could happen in our lifetime. We are getting close. We're getting close on many different fronts. First of all, we're getting close relationally. We believe that relationship currency is the greatest currency in all the world. And we also believe that the shortest distance between two points is not a straight line, but a close relationship. And what I mean by relationally, the body of Christ is realizing that if we're going to bench press the planet so that everyone can have access to the Gospel, we're going to have to work together. That's why we say synergize. So that's the first piece of the puzzle."

"The second piece is mobilize; mobilize and Bible translation. There is a massive uptick on Bible translation to get it all finished, every language done and it's rapidly happening on a global scale. It's happening evangelistically. More people are coming to Christ today than ever in the history of the world," Davis said.

Among the speakers at the event, Rev. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, encouraged church leaders to be brave and bold.

"Right now, one of our assignments from God is to push back against evil, to delay the disintegration of this world. Why? So that we might have longer to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. What happens when Christians refuse to push back against evil? All you have to do is look back 83 years ago to the rise of Adolf Hitler to see what happens when Christians remain silent," Jeffress proclaimed.

Keynote speaker former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared the importance of keeping faith as the first priority. "For me, I was a Christian who was tasked with being the 70th Secretary of State for the United States of America, and I never misunderstood the sequencing there. And when you get that right, it brings peace."

'There's Not a Fish Problem, There's a Boat Problem'

Dr. Davis says in order to fulfill the Great Commission, more workers are needed in the fields.

"Jesus said the harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. We must have more full-time Gospel preaching, church planting, men and women of God around the world like never before to finish. And so, we have set strategic goals to help equip 1 million new ministers by 2030," Davis said.

When asked if revival is "at the door" and whether "the church" is ready, Davis said, "We need a harvest so big that we have to call for the other boats. And there's not a fish problem, there's a boat problem. We have got to get ready because the Lord is sending renewal and revival. But we need to be ready when it's here. And we don't need to say it's another six months or six years. God is at work and He is at work everywhere. And it's imperative that we get ready for it," he said.