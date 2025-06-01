Boy Who Says He Nearly Died, Visited Heaven Speaks Out Decades After 'Heaven Is For Real' Journey

At only three years old, Colton Burpo inspired millions with his vision of going to heaven after nearly dying of a ruptured appendix more than 20 years ago.

Burpo’s near-death experience inspired the popular book and movie, “Heaven Is for Real.” Years later, the 25-year-old continues sharing his incredible story.

“When I was three years old — almost four — I had a ruptured appendix,” he told CBN News. “I had appendicitis, doctors misdiagnosed it, they didn’t catch it for about five days. And, then, when the doctors finally figured out what was going on, I went into emergency surgery.”

During the ordeal, Burpo believes he experienced a supernatural, near-death encounter that allowed him to meet Jesus and experience heaven.

“I remember lifting out of my body, I looked down, I saw the doctors — they were working on me,” he said. “My mom, I saw her in one room. She was like on the phone talking with people, praying. My dad, he was in another room and he was praying very loudly at God.”

Burpo continued, “And, at the moment, I was freaking out. I had no idea what was going on. Then I was sitting on Jesus’s lap and He had some angels sing to me to calm me down.”

His description of meeting Christ as well as deceased family members inspired many to think more deeply about heaven and the Gospel. Today, Burpo is a married, first-time dad with a powerful calling.

“He has called me to be a godly man, a godly husband, now a godly dad, and, when it comes to the supernatural — or what is waiting for us, I’m not afraid to meet Jesus again one day,” he said. “I’m looking forward to that day.”

For now, Burpo, who works as a worship pastor and electrician, believes God now has him on a more essential mission.

“My mindset right now is, instead of being so caught up in what’s waiting for me, I’m going to focus on the here and now,” he said. “I’m going to live my life in a way that honors Christ. If I can, while I’m down here, I’m going to try and get as many people to come with me to heaven. So, I’ve been able to view it more as a mission instead of, ‘I wish I was in heaven again.'”

Burpo still travels America sharing his story through his family’s organization, Heaven Is for Real Ministries. And while near-death experiences remain a debated phenomenon, for many, these stories are inspirational reminders of the hope we have in heaven.