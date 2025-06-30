BBC Reporter Earns Viral Praise For Abruptly Pausing On-Air to Correct Term ‘Pregnant People’

A BBC broadcaster is receiving praise from across the globe after she quickly corrected a quote referencing the term “pregnant people.”

Martine Croxall was delivering an on-air report Saturday about intense heat and related illness when she had a moment that has gone viral and attracted accolades from people like revered author J.K. Rowling.

“London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has released research which says that nearly 600 heat-related deaths are expected in the U.K.,” Croxall said during her report.

It was the next sentence, though, that left the broadcaster pausing to fix her own words.

“Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people — women,” she stated, pausing to make it clear that women are the only humans able to get pregnant.

She then continued without further hindrance, adding, “And those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions.”

The correction — which didn’t appear to be rooted in BBC language requirements and was likely part of a quote she was referencing — landed Croxall new social media followers and reignited the debate over the term “pregnant people,” a label used for biological women who don’t identify as such.

Conservatives and many others across the political sphere have come to deride the designation, explaining the reality that only women can have babies — a biological truth that is often shielded, ignored, or glossed over in hyper-secularist circles.

For her part, Rowling — known for her “Harry Potter” book series — shared a video of the moment on X along with a simple proclamation: “I have a new favourite BBC presenter.”

I have a new favourite BBC presenter. https://t.co/l2gkThccty — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 22, 2025

Others offered similar sentiments.

According to the Daily Mail, the BBC is backing Croxall after her move went viral, with the network reportedly concluding it was an “innocent mistake” that the “pregnant people” term made its way into the script.

“Martine is not in any trouble,” an unnamed individual identified by the Daily Mail as an “insider” told the outlet. “She has the full backing of the BBC because she got it right.”

The individual continued, “She was stating a fact and correcting a mistake.”

As for Croxall, she took to X on June 22 to offer a “huge thank you” to new followers.

“It’s been quite a ride,” she added.

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.