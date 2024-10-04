'The Wooden Cross Still Stands' Amid Devastation, and Pastor Returns Favor to Storm-Stricken Church

The damages from Hurricane Helene have left many families and communities broken. Many people are still searching for loved ones and have no place to call home. But there are stories of hope and heroism emerging that not only reflect the resiliency of the survivors but reveal God's faithfulness and that He is "here for His people."

One encouraging story is about a well-known landmark in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Category 4 storm severely damaged the beloved Pretty Place Chapel.

But one thing is still standing – the cross.

Pretty Place Chapel attracts visitors every year because of its serene location and its majestic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

However, video of the chapel shows trees toppled along the property, and large sections of the roof and support beams are destroyed.

Officials with Pretty Place Chapel say they were stunned when they arrived on the grounds after the storm.

"We were awe-struck to find that, despite the horrible damage done to the chapel, the wooden cross still stands as a symbol of hope," they shared on Facebook.

Nicholas Patton, director of operations at Pretty Place Chapel said they are committed to repairing the damage, but it is going to take a lot of time to rebuild.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a lot of damage down here today," Patton said in a video. "… We will be working for the next long while, unforeseen future, to restore Pretty Place to its natural beauty."

People have responded to Patton's video saying seeing the cross has encouraged their faith.

One Facebook user commented, "What is AMAZING is the fact that the cross and the benches were not damaged! Just another confirmation that God will always be here for His people!"

"The cross still stands! We will not be shaken," another user commented.

Churches 'Demonstrate Gospel' to Asheville Community

Meanwhile, members of Biltmore Church in Ardan, North Carolina–a community just 10 miles south of Asheville–have volunteered to help members in their community, despite the hardship they have faced.

"I'm always proud of our church. They have responded even though they, in many ways, couldn't get out of neighborhoods. They didn't have stuff, but they were up here responding," Biltmore Church Pastor Bruce Frank told the Baptist Press (BP).

Biltmore Church hosted one of nine Southern Baptist Disaster Relief (SBDR) response sites in the state.

As part of the response efforts, believers have passed out supplies and cooked meals, distributing them to people in need, BP reports.

"We talk about declaring and demonstrating the Gospel all the time," Frank said. "So, this is a great demonstration of the Gospel to our community because Asheville is the epicenter, but almost all the communities within 50 miles or so have been impacted. Some towns were completely washed away."

Kentucky Pastor Returns a Big Favor, in the Nick of Time

In another powerful example of Christians being a blessing to these stricken communities, one Kentucky pastor has taken it upon himself to return a favor to a North Carolina church that helped him in his time of need.

Clay Herd was pastor of Licking River Baptist Church in Salyersville, Kentucky two years ago when area flooding practically paralyzed the community.

Residents were feeling desperate as food, water, and supplies were scarce. Then help came to the community by way of a total stranger hundreds of miles away.

Pastor Colin Terenziniwas of Shaws Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville, North Carolina heard of their plight and sent supplies.

"He was a friend of a friend,'' Herd told Kentucky Today. "I used to be at Trenton Baptist Church in Todd County and the pastor there now was good friends with that guy. We connected through that avenue. He called us the next day and showed up."

The kind act was not forgotten and Herd returned the blessing two years later.

"Colin was able to help us two years ago in that situation never thinking the role would be reversed. No way we would have known. We are just trying to be Christ followers. Our hope is to help Colin the way he helped us," Herd explained. "They sent thousands of dollars' worth of stuff. To be able two years later and do it for him, I felt like God orchestrated that meeting to repay his church."



He told Kentucky Today he has plans to take a team to Shaws Creek Baptist Church to bring help and supplies and he hopes to make it there despite the massive damage to roads and infrastructure.

"Shaws Creek had some damage," Herd added. "We want to prop up both these churches. We don't know if we will be successful. I don't know if we can make it fully there but we're going to try."



