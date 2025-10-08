Who Is Funding the Anti-ICE Protests? 'Chaos Seems to Be the Main Goal' 

Milk is thrown as ICE officers walk into the crowd in the Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago, on Oct. 4, 2025. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Anti-ICE demonstrations, pro-Hamas college takeovers, and even Black Lives Matter protests all have a common thread running through them.

Author Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld argues, "There is something in common to these demonstrations and that is to create resistance to change the United States of America."

Just follow the money. Some of the leaders and participants of anti-ICE and deportation demonstrations are paid protest professionals. She contends one billionaire and his influence is reshaping American society, and it's not Donald Trump.

CBN's Gary Lane spoke with Dr. Ehrenfeld, author of the book, The Soros Agenda. She's also the founder and president of the American Center for Democracy & Economic Warfare Institute.

Gary Lane: So last time we talked, we discussed George Soros' Open Society Foundation funding of pro-Hamas protests on college campuses. We know about his funding of open borders and mass immigration, not only in the U.S., but also in Europe. So tell us about the funding of anti-ICE protests in cities like Chicago, L.A., and Portland.

Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld: If you pay attention to pictures, videos of the demonstrations, you will also see several of the demonstrators carrying also Palestinian flags or Hamas flags. So there is something common to these demonstrations, and that is to create this resistance. Hamas is resistance, demonstrations against ICE officers and law enforcement, and police, and everything is also resistance. So, yeah, there is something, some mutual interest in those funding these demonstrations everywhere.

Lane: Well, what is Soros' goal, Rachel? What is his goal?

Ehrenfeld: Soros's goal was to change the United States of America. Well, he has done a lot towards that and achieved a lot of chaos. And chaos seems to be the main goal of all this funding of various resistance movements, or as they call them, justice movements.

So it is justice because you are not supposed to... why are you going after illegal migrants? Criminally illegal migrants? Are you out of your mind? They are nice people. They should be here. They should rape and rob a few more people, right? Or kill. So the goal is really to create as much chaos as possible and to defy and weaken the influence and the power of law enforcement. And also ICE and law enforcement, it's everybody that actually tries to enforce the law. And this way also to demoralize the people who are doing their jobs.

Lane: I know Ryan Morrow of the Capital Research Center found $80 million in Open Society funding of groups tied to terrorism and violence. So who else is funding the protests?

Ehrenfeld: Well, there are some pro-China and others who think like the Soroses. So it could be another liberal type. Funding through Tides Foundation is good because Tides is funding all kinds of progressive projects. And this is really a pool of money that donors are sending in for whatever projects they want to fund.

Lane: Well, President Trump has designated Antifa a terrorist organization. He's called for criminal charges against Soros and his son, Alex, under the RICO statute. So should that happen? What else needs to be done to stop all this?

Ehrenfeld: Well... the Justice Department, I was glad to see that the prosecutor was put in charge at DOJ to do this investigation. There is a whole team. But the prosecutor was Senator Grassley's... worked with Senator Grassley, apparently, on following the money.



So there are new organizations almost, I don't know, I follow this stuff, it's like almost every day. Palestinian terrorist organizations designated as such not only by the United States, but recently more Israel and the United States. And all of them are affiliated with Hamas. Many of them are paying for people to go and kill, for Palestinian terrorists to go and kill Jews or any other infidel.

Lane: So it's going to be extremely difficult to nail all this down, but the investigation is underway. Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, author of the book The Soros Agenda, thank you for joining us.

