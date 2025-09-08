Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Donald Trump bow in prayer as HUD Secretary Scott Turner prays at the White House Religious Liberty Commission hearing at the Museum of the Bible, Sept. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

'We Are One Nation Under God': Trump Announces Plan for Prayer in Schools

President Trump renewed his promise to defend religious freedom and signaled a big development at the Department of Education during a speech at the Museum of the Bible on Monday.

The president lauded his record in office while vowing to protect religious liberty in America's public schools. He made that pledge as the White House Religious Liberty Commission gathered at the museum.

"When faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker. When faith gets stronger... good things happen for our country. It's amazing the way it seems to work that way. Under the Trump Administration, we're defending our rights and restoring our identity as a nation under God. We are One Nation Under God — and we always will be," he said.

During his speech, President Trump told the story of a little girl named Hannah Allen from Honey Grove, TX, who organized some friends to pray for an injured fellow student. "The school principal declared that Hannah's generous act of love was prohibited from taking place in front of the other students. Didn't like it. The principal didn't like it, can you imagine?"

First Liberty reports that Hannah was told that she and her friends were not allowed to pray in the lunchroom and would be forced to pray "behind a curtain or meet alone outside."

"But Hannah very strongly stood her ground, and she won," Trump said. "And Hannah, I just want to thank you for letting the light of your faith shine for all of those to see."

To defend the rights of students like Hannah, Trump previewed new rules protecting Americans' right to pray in public schools. "I am pleased to announce this morning that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting the right to prayer in our public schools," he said.

Trump blasted what he called indoctrination and "antireligious propaganda" and cited the need to "protect the Judeo-Christian values of our founding."

The president also launched the America Prays initiative — a call for Americans to unite in prayer for the nation's strength, peace, and prosperity as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence approaches.

