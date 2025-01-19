Watch CBN News Inauguration Day Coverage Here: Trump Makes His White House Comeback

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Donald Trump will become the 47th president of the United States on Monday. With his historic comeback, Trump believes he has a mandate to accomplish a long list of priorities.

Eight years ago today, Trump took the oath of office for the first time. Now he becomes only the second president to win a nonconsecutive term. He's back with an aggressive agenda and a new strategy according to Trump's first White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

"Four years out of office have really given him an opportunity to think through the agenda that he wants to get done," Spicer said on his Sean Spicer Show. "And the way I look at it is, there's three components to that. There's the people, the process and the policy."

In other words, Trump is surrounding himself with people he knows and trusts rather than depending on the DC establishment. They are aware of the obstacles to overcome in getting his legislative agenda implemented.

In the first 100 days, there are three main priorities:

Passing a border security bill that includes funds to finish the border wall and his mass deportation plan.

Repealing big portions of Joe Biden's signature climate bill to clear the way for his energy initiatives.

And ensuring the tax cuts he signed into law are extended.

The Daily Signal's Robert Bluey said, "As we saw with Trump's first tax cuts when it was passed in 2017 in 2018 and 2019 there was significant economic growth. As a result, there was also more tax revenue coming into the federal government. And so I think if Donald Trump is looking for ways that he can make sure that we're looking at 3% or three and a half or even 4% growth in this country, yes, tax reform is an important way to do that."

When it comes to executive orders, there's talk the 47th president could sign 100 or more on day one.

The list includes a crackdown on illegal immigration, energy development, and regulations stating there are only two genders. And that's just the beginning of a likely whirlwind that will continue for the next four years.



Incoming Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will be the main person tasked with communicating the agenda. Spicer shares a tip from his experience at the podium.

"I would say to her and everybody else, not that they need my advice, but Donald Trump has a very clear vision of what he wants done, how he wants it done, and how he wants it communicated," Spicer said. "And so before you go, rolling things out, make sure you check with him."

Finally, the president-elect has said to expect pardons for those involved on January 6th, possible expansion into Greenland, action on the Panama Canal, plus peace deals in Ukraine and the Middle East. Add to that getting all of his cabinet members confirmed as quickly as possible. Those confirmation hearings are already underway after kicking off last week in the Senate.

