President Trump Declares 'Only Two Genders,' to Sign Executive Order to Combat 'Gender Ideology Extremism'

President Donald Trump is expected to sign more than 100 executive orders today, now that he has been sworn in as the new commander-in-chief.

It is a massive wave of policies focused on a "restoration of America," and one first order of business includes signing an order that would restore "biological truth" and dismantle the Biden administration's efforts to enforce "gender ideology extremism" in the federal government.

Trump declared during his inauguration speech on Monday, "There are only two genders: male and female."

So he's signing an executive order titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

"Men and women are equal but have obvious sexual differences," it reads. "If federal policies promote such an obvious falsehood that men can become women, the government will forfeit all credibility. The government must maintain a commitment to recognizing biological reality to maintain the trust of the American people."

The order would end practices such as agencies pretending that men can be women and women can be men when enforcing laws that protect against sex discrimination, allowing biological men in women's prisons and taxpayer-funded "transition" for male prisoners, forcing preferred pronouns, or having a third gender option such as "X" on passports and visas.

It's a day-one priority for the president.

Why?

"This really was a defining issue of the campaign," an incoming senior administration official told reporters ahead of Trump's Inauguration. "The president is going to be fulfilling the promises he made on the trail."

"When the government fails to recognize the truth and treat self-identification as more important than biological sex, people no longer trust their government," the official said. "They can no longer understand the words that their government is using, no longer trust the policies that their government is issuing."

The executive order outlines that "radical gender ideology has devastated biological truth and women's safety and opportunity," and will protect Americans' First Amendment and statutory rights to recognize the biological and binary nature of sex.

The order will ensure that the government recognizes that there are only two sexes, male and female, and clearly define what they are.

Officials told the Free Press the order specifically sets out to restore rights and protections to women. "Women deserve protections, they deserve dignity, they deserve fairness, they deserve safety," said a senior policy adviser. "This is going to help establish that in federal policy and federal laws."

Courts & Congress Taking Action Too

As CBN News reported, in the last few weeks, the courts and the new Republican-controlled Congress have undone sweeping directives on gender identity policies undertaken by the Biden administration over the last four years.

First, a federal district court in Kentucky ruled that the Biden administration unlawfully attempted to change the meaning of "sex" in Title IX to include "gender identity." Now the U.S. Department of Education is no longer able to enforce its LGBTQ interpretation anywhere.

"When Title IX is viewed in its entirety, it is abundantly clear that discrimination on the basis of sex means discrimination on the basis of being a male or female," the court wrote in its opinion. "As this Court and others have explained, expanding the meaning of 'on the basis of sex' to include 'gender identity' turns Title IX on its head."

"Title IX," the court continued, allows "males and females to be separated based on the enduring physical differences between the sexes."

A few days later, the House passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which restricts women's sports to those who are born female.

At the moment, Trump's executive order does not address gender-altering medical attempts that are being conducted on the bodies of confused minors. But, the policy official said, "This executive order is the first of many. I would expect that anything the president said he would do on the trail regarding these issues, he's going to be fulfilling those promises."

Meanwhile, Trump will also sign multiple orders Monday including one to end all DEI programs across the federal government, several to secure the border, and one to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord agreement.

