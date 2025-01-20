'I Was Saved by God': Faith Quotes from Trump's Inaugural Speech

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)

After being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at noon, today, President Donald J. Trump gave a nearly 30-minute inaugural address. Here are a few highlights where he mentioned faith and God.

"I Was Saved by God...":

"The journey to reclaim our Republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."

"We Will Not Forget Our God":



"National unity is now returning to America and confidence and pride is soaring like never before. In everything we do my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success. We will not forget our country. We will not forget our Constitution. And we will not forget our God."

"One Glorious Nation Under God":

"After all we have been through together, we stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history. With your help, we will restore an American promise and we will rebuild the nation that we love. And we love it so much. We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. So to every parent who dreams for their child and every child who dreams for their future: I am with you, I will fight for you and I will win for you."

"People of Religion, Faith and Goodwill"

"America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith, and goodwill. We will be prosperous. We will be proud. We will be strong and we will win like never before. We will not be conquered. We will not be intimidated. We will not be broken. And we will not fail.

From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign, and independent nation. We will stand bravely. We will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way, because we are Americans. The future is ours. And our golden age has just begun.

Thank you. God bless America. Thank you all. Thank you."

