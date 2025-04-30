Watch CBN News Coverage of the National Day of Prayer: 'The God of Hope'

May 1st marks the National Day of Prayer, and this year the annual tradition will be marked by prayer events including a Congressional observance in Washington and public prayer moments across the nation.

People across the U.S. will commemorate this 74th annual National Day of Prayer by praying for the seven centers of influence in the nation: government, military, media, business, education, church, and family.

This year's theme is "Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled." It's based on Romans 15:13, which says, "Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

A national event is being co-hosted by Kathy Branzell and Tim Tebow, with special guests A.R. Bernard, Dallas Jenkins, Juan & Melodee DeVevo from Casting Crowns, and more.

