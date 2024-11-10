This Veterans Day, Give Honor to Whom Honor Is Due

Anytime is a good time to pay respect and give honor to whom it is due, as we are reminded in Romans 13:7: (RSV) "Pay all of them their dues…respect to whom respect is due, honor to whom honor is due." And Veteran's Day on Monday, Nov. 11, is the perfect time to pay honor to our military veterans to whom we owe the defense of our U.S. Constitution and the preservation of our cherished liberties.

Is there a veteran in your life? No doubt, at least one veteran has impacted your life. He or she could be your grandparent or parent, your neighbor, a fellow church member, a teacher, a local official, or any citizen filling a role of service to the community long after their time in uniform was over.

You might have awareness of that veteran's service, whether fighting a war or keeping the peace, but perhaps you're curious about how to honor them this Veteran's Day. And so, I offer this suggestion: Search out the veteran in your extended family, just down the street, homeless at the assistance center, or in comfortable assisted living, and make this simple request of them…

Please tell me your story.

It's really that simple. One of the best ways to honor them is by taking a personal interest in their life.

Over a decade ago, I made that request of an amazing man from my early Army days. He was a rare breed, and I must share his story here—to give honor where it is way overdue.

Herbert Jack Lloyd of Hope, Arkansas entered the U.S. Army a Private in 1955 and rose to the rank of Brigadier General, retiring in 1992. That's 37 years of uniformed service. Well beyond active duty, he served our national security in undisclosed ways and places. When I asked what he did there, he could only answer, "Well, I guess they call me a 'spook.'"

Consider the character and combat of a man who served three tours in Vietnam. His career included the roles of Rifleman, Machine Gun Squad Leader, Rifle Platoon Sergeant, Platoon Leader, Company Commander, G3 Training Officer, Vietnamese Ranger/Airborne Advisor, Airborne School Tower Chief and Chief of Operations, West Point Tactical Officer, Brigade Executive Officer, Battalion Commander, Deputy Chief of Staff, Brigade Commander, Division Chief of Staff, and Assistant Division Commander.



I knew him as Major Lloyd, and at that point in his career, his awards already filled his dress uniform such that his highest were hidden behind his lapel. These included 2 Silver Stars, the Soldier's Medal, 7 Bronze Stars (w/ "V" device), 2 Purple Hearts, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Master Parachutist Badge (w/ 3 Gold Stars for combat jumps), and the coveted Ranger Tab.



He was truly the most dynamic and powerful, yet humble, man I ever met. As a lowly West Point Plebe, I didn't expect a friendly greeting from my Tactical Officer. When he thrust out his powerful hand, I hesitantly extended mine, getting only my fingers into his vice-like grip. He shook my limp wrist like a rag doll with that big Arkansas grin and declared, "Nice to meet you Mr. Adams!" He loved soldiers, even the cadet version of them.

Herb Lloyd was tough as nails and could "burn" you in a moment if you transgressed, but his aim was always to make you a better person, a better officer. In regard to duty and honor, he repeatedly admonished, "Men, if you mess up, take your hits and press on!"



Separation of church and state? Not in Major Lloyd's world. After seeing so many die on the battlefield, he coached us many times over, "Boys, you get up to Chapel on Sunday. Don't wait till you're on the battlefield to look for God — you'll be crying for your momma. You need to get right with God — now!"

One unforgettable moment was when Major Lloyd was instructing us in the Cadet Honor Code. He suddenly fixated with fearful intensity on a cadet who was nodding off. Steaming mad and chopping his tomahawk-like hand at the dumbfounded cadet he cried out, "You're spittin' on their graves! You're spittin' on their graves!" Being interpreted: "Those boys I fought with and buried died for honor and country, and you can't even stay awake for them. Shame on you!"

Such was the man who put his stamp forever on young, aspiring military leaders.

Herb Lloyd died in 2015 at the age of 79. He had written his own obituary:

"It is only fitting that I should die in service to our cause. We all have but one death to spend, and for it to have deep meaning, death should be with others who are prepared to give their lives to the cause of Christian Civilization and Liberty. If there is nothing worth dying for, there is nothing worth living for. Service to the cause has been my life and has been full and rewarding, and it has exacted its price. It is only just."

A certain blogger nailed it: "Herbert J. Lloyd is one of the most extraordinary men I have ever met. In my humble opinion, he is the greatest warrior we've had in modern history."

Beyond honoring my veteran, I trust this story inspires you to search out the humble hero God has entrusted to your care and concern. Whether they be highly decorated or quietly accomplished, each one is due the respect and honor a grateful nation can muster.

That passage in Romans 13 continues with: "Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law. The commandments…are summed up in this sentence, 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.'" (verses 8-9, RSV)

Your veteran would probably never dream of you owing him or her anything, but when they receive the love of Jesus through you, they will know you are their neighbor. Let's practice this on everyone we meet; but for Veterans Day 2024, let's give it that extra effort for those who sacrificed and served.

-

Bill Adams serves as a Chaplain on the CCM/Medi-Share Spiritual Development team, helping to strengthen employees in their faith through rich biblical teaching and compassionate care. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Bill served as an officer in the United States Army before going on to earn a Doctor of Divinity and Master of Arts in Judeo-Christian Synergism from Master's International University of Divinity and a Master of Divinity from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.