'Snow White' and the Death of Rescue: The Dangerous Illusion of Self-Sufficiency

CHRISTIAN ANALYSIS

The rescue is gone

In the original “Snow White,” a poisoned apple put her to sleep, and a prince’s kiss brought her back to life. In Disney’s remake, she no longer needs saving.

Apparently, none of us do.

Disney’s new “Snow White” replaces the theme of redemption with a modern mantra of self-empowerment. Instead of longing for rescue or celebrating love that revives, the updated storyline focuses on waiting for a wish and believing in oneself. While this may appear to be cultural progress, it actually indicates something far more troubling: a growing discomfort with the notion that we need to be saved at all.

The most dangerous aspect of Disney’s new “Snow White” isn’t what they removed — it’s what they replaced: rescue with self-reliance.

What stories used to teach us

Pastor Greg Laurie recently criticized the new “Snow White ” for what it represents: a departure from a storyline that once echoed the Gospel. In a video widely shared online, Laurie referred to the original tale — published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812 and later adapted by Disney in 1937 — as a “moral fable” rich with biblical parallels. He compared the evil queen’s obsession with beauty and power to Lucifer’s prideful rebellion and emphasized how the classic plot — featuring a poisoned girl revived by a prince — mirrors the Christian story of fall and redemption. “That’s basically the story we read about in the Bible,” Laurie remarked. “It’s not all that different from a Christian worldview.” His concern? That the remake has not only discarded those Gospel echoes but also replaced them with a message of self-sufficiency — one that completely erases the longing for rescue.

These aren’t just creative changes; they reflect a shift in worldview. The original version of “Snow White” wasn’t merely charming — it followed a redemptive pattern embedded in the greatest stories ever told: one of fall, rescue and restoration. When that story disappears, we don’t just lose a fairy tale; we lose something eternal.

A dangerous new narrative

Stories shape our souls. They teach us what to desire, who we are and what we’re meant to become. When we exchange narratives of rescue for scripts of self-reliance, we reinforce one of the most dangerous illusions of our time: that we are sufficient on our own.

When we minimize or ignore the doctrine of sin, the doctrine of salvation becomes irrelevant. That’s precisely what is happening in modern storytelling. In a world increasingly resistant to the idea of sin and skeptical about any need for redemption, autonomy has become the new Gospel. In that worldview, dependence is seen as weakness, and rescue is viewed as insulting.

This trend extends beyond fairytales. From superhero origin stories to award-winning dramas, our culture increasingly trades transformation for affirmation. We don’t need to be rescued — we just need to have faith in ourselves. However, when we eliminate the need for salvation, we also lessen the joy that accompanies it.

The old lie in a new package

This isn’t just a Disney issue; it’s a human challenge — one as ancient as Eden. The serpent’s whisper — “You will be like God” — still resonates through our screens and narratives. The lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life (1 John 2:16) haven’t disappeared; they’ve simply been rebranded as empowerment.

When our cultural icons preach that we are our own saviors, they echo the very lie that led to our downfall.

What’s tragic is not just what Disney removed from “Snow White,” but also what they replaced it with. By exchanging the hope of redemption for the illusion of self-rescue, the new narrative leaves us without a villain, no savior, and no real victory. It’s a story that lacks weight — because there’s nothing left to be saved from.

Why this moment matters

And yet, deep down, we know we need saving. That’s why stories of rescue have endured for centuries — they resonate with something inherent in us. The Gospel explains this ache. We are fallen. We are broken. We are not the heroes of our story. But there is a Hero, and He came not to inspire us, but to save us.

Romans 5:6 states, “At just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly.” Jesus didn’t come to affirm our strength but to carry our weakness. He didn’t merely awaken us — He sacrificed His life to raise us from death.

The Gospel is the ultimate rescue story. God created us, but we have rebelled against Him. Sin fractured everything — our world, our hearts, our hope. Yet, Jesus came to do what we couldn’t. He lived the perfect life we were unable to live, died the death we deserved, and rose again to offer us new life. That’s what makes the Gospel good news: not that we find the strength within, but that He came to save us when we had none.

We don’t expect Disney to be our theology teacher. However, we should be wise enough to notice when cultural narratives drift from the truth. Moreover, we should be bold enough to speak out when they do.

The better story still stands

This moment transcends “Snow White”; it encompasses every narrative our culture shares — and every story the Church must continue to tell in response.

As a pastor and father, I’ve had to confront the illusion of control in deeply personal ways. Years ago, when my oldest daughter was three, she suddenly stopped breathing in our home due to a complex febrile seizure. I remember holding her limp body on the floor, feeling completely powerless — trying to revive her as her face turned blue. Nothing I did seemed to work. I prayed, panicked, and begged God to intervene. In that terrifying moment, I realized something I will never forget: she wasn’t mine to save. She was God’s before she was ever mine.

That moment seared the truth into my soul: we are not the rescuers. We are the ones in need of rescue — and so are our children. As frightening as that day was, it shaped my perception of God, my understanding of love, and my comprehension of dependence. I have never believed more deeply that self-sufficiency is an illusion — and that genuine hope begins when we let go of it.

Christian parents, pastors, and leaders have an opportunity to clarify the message — not to rage against culture or boycott movies — but to remind those around us that rescue does not signify weakness and that dependence does not equate to defeat. In a culture obsessed with self-help, we must proclaim the Gospel of grace. In a world that insists we are enough, we must lovingly share the truth: we are not enough — but Jesus is.

The Gospel emphasizes trusting the One who came for you, rather than discovering strength within yourself.

The old “Snow White” whispered of sin, rescue, and redemption, while the new version presents self-sufficiency, self-discovery, and self-salvation. Only one of these stories leads to genuine hope.

In a self-sufficient world, the truth remains: we cannot rescue ourselves.

The Gospel says that we don't have to.

That is the kind of story worth telling over and over.

Dr. Stephen Cutchins has over 20 years of leadership experience in education and ministry across four states. He has been actively involved with Southern Evangelical Seminary (SES) for more than 17 years and currently serves as the Executive Director of the Center for Innovative Training, Truth That Matters. In addition to his role at SES, Dr. Cutchins is a Teaching Pastor and Multi-Site Specialist at Upstate Church in South Carolina, recognized by Outreach Magazine as one of the top 10 fastest-growing churches in the nation. Dr. Cutchins has coached leaders nationwide through the North American Mission Board and is a sought-after speaker for churches, conferences, and events across the country. As the founder of The Cutchins Institute, LLC, he leads a team specializing in executive coaching, consulting, and counseling services. An accomplished author, Dr. Cutchins has written and contributed to several books, including works published by Thomas Nelson Publishing.

