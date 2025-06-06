Three Years After United Methodist Split, Churches Find 'Renewed Sense of Purpose'

It's been three years since the historic split in the United Methodist Church, where more than 7,600 congregations have officially disaffiliated over disagreements surrounding same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy.

"2022 was easily the most difficult year of ministry," said Rev. Clark Atkins, pastor of First Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

His congregation was among those that voted to leave the UMC and join the newly formed Global Methodist Church—a theologically conservative denomination that launched with just a few dozen congregations in 2022 and now oversees more than 4,600 worldwide.

"The Global Methodist Church really offered the closest thing for our theology and the culture of our church," Atkins said.

For some church members, the departure has brought a renewed sense of purpose.

"There are some members missing who aren't here, but it feels renewed. It feels more joyous," said First Church member Miranda Stephens.

Political scientist Dr. Daniel Bennett of John Brown University said the UMC divide reflects broader national trends.

"This is a good example of how cultural expectations and changes in society seep into congregations," he said. "It's not like churches have been driving these conversations… it's much more likely that culture is shaping some of these conversations in the churches."

Since disaffiliating, First Church has seen steady growth, with worship attendance rising 15% in the first year, another 13% the next, and over 10% this year, according to Atkins. He now oversees more than 300 Global Methodist congregations and reports growth in attendance, baptisms, and professions of faith.

Meanwhile, the United Methodist Church is also moving forward. In May, the denomination adopted a new mission statement: "Love boldly, serve joyfully, and lead courageously."

"It means embracing and including people of every age, nation, race, gender, and walk of life," said Bishop Tracy S. Malone, president of the UMC Council of Bishops.

The church's more inclusive approach includes new initiatives like a "queer theology" course.

"They are wanting to be a resource to clergy and laity, to help them understand what it means to be queer, and whatever that theology is around queerness," Malone said.

That direction has been a point of contention for former UMC members.

"This is the kind of thing that absolutely makes me relieved that we did leave," said Jim Huggins, an elder at First Church.

Still, Malone acknowledges the pain some congregations endured during the split but remains hopeful.

"Now that we're on the other side of disaffiliation, there's a greater sense of unity and a renewed focus on discipleship."

Atkins agrees.

"Our church has gone through a lot. I've seen a lot of growth. But I can say, the spirit of this church is probably the healthiest it's been in a long time."

Three years later, churches on both sides are finding renewed purpose in the places they feel most at home.



"That's a tale as old as the church itself in many respects," Bennett said. "There won't be one unified church until the Second Coming. But hopefully, we strive for that process of sanctification in the meantime."