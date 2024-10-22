Texas AG Sues Pediatrician for Allegedly Providing Irreversible Transgender Procedures for Kids

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against a Dallas pediatrician who stands accused of violating state law by allegedly providing irreversible transgender medical procedures to nearly two dozen minors.

The Office of the Attorney General of Texas announced last week that it obtained evidence that Dr. May Chi Lau provided "high-dose cross-sex hormones" to 21 minors by allegedly using "false diagnoses and billing codes to mask these unlawful prescriptions."

Texas Senate Bill 14 is legislation from 2023 that prohibits physicians and health care providers from prescribing hormones to minors in an attempt to change their biological sex.

The attorney general filed the lawsuit against the doctor last Thursday. If Lau is convicted, she may lose her license and Paxton is seeking $1 million in fines including civil penalties and other costs, the Texas Tribune reports.

"Texas passed a law to protect children from these dangerous unscientific medical interventions that have irreversible and damaging effects," said Attorney General Paxton. "Doctors who continue to provide these harmful 'gender transition' drugs and treatments will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

BREAKING: My Office Sues Doc­tor for Ille­gal­ly Pro­vid­ing Harm­ful ​“Gen­der Tran­si­tion” Treat­ments to Near­ly Two Dozen Texas Children



My office has sued a North Texas doctor for blatantly violating Texas law by providing prohibited “gender transition” treatments to… https://t.co/8oyNSIR6bE — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 17, 2024

Lau is the medical director of the adolescent and young adult clinic at Children's Medical Center Dallas, the Daily Signal reports. She is also an associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

According to the Children's Medical Center Dallas website, Lau "particularly enjoys" helping patients through "various adolescent issues."

"Adolescents have their parents to guide them during these sometimes-tough years, and as an adolescent medicine physician, Dr. Lau endeavors to assist parents in this process as adolescents and parents face the most difficult issues," her biography says.

The lawsuit calls Lau a "radical gender activist and details how she began transgender treatment on a 15-year-old by inserting the patient with a "puberty blocker device."

She is accused of using "the same false diagnostic billing code for endocrine disorder" while actually providing treatment for the patient "for the purposes of transitioning their biological sex or affirming their belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex."

Paxton's lawsuit is the first by an attorney general in the nation against an individual doctor's alleged violation of a restriction on transgender-related procedures on minors, NBC News reports.

"We're grateful for the Texas Attorney General's leadership in protecting kids from these harmful treatments and procedures," said Jonathan Covey, policy director of Texas Values, in a news release. "No one is above the law, and it is horrific to hurt little children in order to advance radical gender ideology and play political games."

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments and rule on December 10 about a similar law in Tennessee. It will determine whether Tennessee's ban on medical interventions such as puberty blockers and transgender hormones for children violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

CBN News reached out to Children's Medical Center Dallas for comment.

A spokesperson with the organization said, "Our top priority is the health and well-being of our patients. Children's Health follows and adheres to all state health care laws."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***