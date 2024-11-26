'Satan Trying to Establish a Foothold': Gov. Condemns City Council Prayer by Pagan Priestess

Outrage has been brewing online over a video of a "priestess of the goddess" delivering a pagan "prayer" during a Tulsa City Council meeting last week.

The independent media outlet, the Oklahoma Lion, released a video of the council meeting over the weekend.

"An unnamed Tulsa City Council Member invited a 'priestess of the goddess' to say what some are calling a 'satanic prayer' at the Nov. 20th Tulsa City Council meeting," reads the caption.

Tulsa City Councilmember Crista Patrick is seen in the video actively participating and holding her hands up during the pagan invocation. However, it has not been confirmed if Patrick is the member who invited the woman.

According to her official Tulsa Council page, Patrick calls herself a "healer" of "wounded spirits."

The woman reciting the invocation does not mention Satan but does mention Medusa and other Greek mythological figures, KSWO-TV reports.

Hundreds are responding online, including the governor and other Oklahoma officials.

"Satan is trying to establish a foothold, but Oklahoma is going to be a shining city on the hill," Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote on X. "Tulsa City Council needs to stand strong against actions like this, and Tulsans need to remember who allowed this at the ballot box."

Satan is trying to establish a foothold, but Oklahoma is going to be a shining city on the hill.



Tulsa City Council needs to stand strong against actions like this, and Tulsans need to remember who allowed this at the ballot box. https://t.co/unhvhZfPGJ — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) November 24, 2024

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters echoed that sentiment writing on X, "Satanic prayers are welcome in Hell but not in Oklahoma."

"Satanism is not a religion," he argued. "Tulsa should immediately move to ensure this never happens again and the person who allowed it should be held accountable."

On the other side of the debate, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond took advantage of the video to publicly criticize Stitt and Walters for supporting legislation that could reshape the state's educational system by funding a religious charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School.

Debate Over Church and State

While some applaud the move, others, like Drummond, question its constitutionality based on his interpretation of the "separation of church and state."

Drummond claims the legislation "will result someday in state-funded Satanic schools, state-funded Sharia schools."

"If @GovStitt and @RyanWaltersSupt get their way, this 'Priestess of the Goddess' could have her own religious school—funded by your tax dollars! I'm fighting to protect our religious liberty by ensuring our tax dollars do not fund this kind of sacrilege," Drummond wrote on X.

Meanwhile, others are praying for the city of Tulsa and the woman in the video.

Spiritual Warfare

Worship leader Sean Feucht posted the video to X, and many of his followers are calling on the name of Jesus to counter any spiritual alignment with "dark forces."

"In the mighty name of Jesus, I break the fruits of her words and witchcraft, I break all agreements with the dark forces she does business with, and I release order and light over that area because OUR God is a God of order, and a God of light. In the mighty name of Christ Jesus," one person wrote.

Another responded, "I rebuke this satanic prayer and render it powerless over our nation. We claim our Savior Jesus Christ back over this nation and the gates of hell can not have her no longer. In Jesus' name Amen!!"

One other follower prayed for the woman's salvation.

"God will not be mocked. I pray the Presence of God be made known over Tulsa city council and that person who made that 'prayer' to Satan. I pray the Spirit of The Fear of The LORD pour out on Tulsa, Oklahoma. In the Name of Jesus Messiah, Amen," wrote Deborah Wesala.



God will not be mocked. I pray the Presence of God be made known over Tulsa city council and that person who made that "prayer" to Satan. I pray the Spirit of The Fear of The LORD pour out on Tulsa, Oklahoma. In the Name of Jesus Messiah, Amen. — DeborahWesala (@deborahwesala) November 24, 2024

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***