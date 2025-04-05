'Disney Is Just Not Listening': Kirk Cameron Hits Back Amid 'Snow White' Drama

Veteran actor and producer Kirk Cameron said the latest hoopla over Disney’s remake of “Snow White” shows the entertainment behemoth simply isn’t listening to the masses.

“Apparently, Disney is just not listening to the message — when you go woke, you go broke,” he said. “Disney [is] continuing to go down a road that parents don’t want. I mean, trust matters to parents.”

Cameron continued, “And when you take a beloved movie like ‘Snow White’ and you strip it of what is true, and what is good, and what is beautiful, and you start replacing it with actors and other values that are going against all of that, parents are gonna start looking for alternatives.”

The “Growing Pains” star isn’t alone in his critique of “Snow White,” as Pastor Greg Laurie is among those who have openly critiqued the remake.

As CBN News previously reported, Laurie, founding pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, said the original story was a “moral fable” filled with biblical parallels.

“The preacher said the 19th-century story is ‘about good versus evil,’ centering on ‘a vain queen so obsessed with their own beauty and status she’s willing to murder an innocent girl just to remain the fairest in the land,'” CBN’s Tré Goins-Phillips wrote, noting that Laurie continued, “Sound familiar? That’s basically the story that we read about in the Bible, about Lucifer, a once high-ranking, powerful angel who wanted to take the place of God with himself. The problem with Lucifer is he was in love with his own image; he wanted to be in the place of God.”

Laurie took particular issue with how the film deviated from a focus on the prince saving Snow White, among other sentiments.

As for Cameron and his own critiques of Hollywood, the actor said he’s ready to help parents find positive entertainment for their kids, as he’s partnered with Brave Books and associated streamer Brave+ to launch a new kids’ show.

“Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk” is a crowdfunded effort that brings together well-known performers and children’s TV veterans.

“This family-focused, live-action series combines laughter, learning, and biblical values, offering parents and grandparents a trustworthy entertainment option that reflects their values and brings the family together,” a press release about the series announced last year.

Cameron said he’s grateful to be connected with “some really innovative people that are creative, that love God, that love the family, and love our country.” He said this new show and other related projects with Brave allow the team to embark on innovative, fresh efforts while honoring what parents want.

“It’s the new ‘Mr. Rogers,’ and it’s teaching kids wholesome lessons and igniting their imaginations for good,” Cameron said.

As for why Hollywood seems to keep missing the message, the “Growing Pains” star said the industry simply isn’t serving the people — something that might seem counterintuitive for an initiative bent on making money from entertaining people.

Cameron is hoping Brave+ makes a key difference in helping parents find content that will inspire.

“Parents have a viable alternative with Brave+, which is an amazing, new streaming platform with time tested, parent vetted content like ‘Iggy and Mr. Kirk,’ like ‘Bob the Builder,’ ‘Strawberry Shortcake,’ and others that they can go to and it’s safe without a second thought.”

Cameron continued, “It’s teaching their kids character, virtue, and faith.”

The actor said it’s personally enriching to be able to create such content and added he believes this work might end up being the “most important thing” he has ever made. You can download Brave+ today on various app stores.