Female Fencer Booted From Tournament for Refusing to Compete Against Transgender Opponent

A female fencer unafraid to stand up to a transgender-identifying male competing against her has been disqualified from a tournament in Maryland.

Stephanie Turner, a young woman from the Fencing Academy of Philadelphia, refused to compete against Redmond Sullivan, a male who identifies as a transgender female. The Daily Mail reported in December that, after Sullivan switched to competing on the women’s team, the athlete clenched the top prize at the Connecticut Division Junior Olympic Qualifiers last year.

Knowing Sullivan’s history — and biology — Turner was unwilling to compete.

In protest, Turner took a knee, refusing to fence against Sullivan, and, as a result, was presented with a black card, which disqualified her from the entire tournament. Officials for the tournament recorded Turner’s participation as “DNF” — or “did not finish” — handing a forfeit victory to Sullivan.

Bryan Wendell, director of communications for USA Fencing, told The Daily Wire Turner’s disqualification “was not related to any personal statement but was merely the direct result of her decision to decline to fence an eligible opponent, which the [International Fencing Federation] rules clearly prohibit.”

“USA Fencing is obligated to follow the letter of those rules and ensure that participants respect the standards set at the international level,” he continued. “We remain committed to inclusivity within our sport while also upholding every requirement dictated by our governing body.”

A clip of Turner protesting immediately went viral and garnered results from many on social media.

Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer and outspoken advocate for the protection of women’s sports, praised Turner for her protest.

Conservative political commentator and podcaster Megyn Kelly simply called Turner a “heroine.”

“This is what happens when female athletes protest!” wrote Martina Navratilova, a professional tennis star, in a post to X. “Anyone here still think this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on USA Fencing. Shame on you for doing this.”

This comes just weeks after California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a leftist Democrat, admitted to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk that males competing in women’s sports is “deeply unfair.”