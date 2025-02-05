Pro-Girls Ad Goes Viral as Trump Signing Order to Protect Women's Sports

President Donald Trump is signing an executive order Wednesday designed to prevent trans men from participating in women's sports. The move follows Trump's day-one order that called for the federal government to define sex as only male or female.

The order, titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," will immediately require schools, colleges, and athletic associations that "deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms" to stop the practice and it directs state attorneys general to identify best practices for enforcing the mandate, ABC News reports.

The move is a major shift in the way the federal government deals with transgender people. It's an about-face from Biden-era policies that attempted to change the meaning of "sex" in Title IX to include "gender identity."

President Trump is signing the order Wednesday afternoon on National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Athletes, coaches, and women's advocates who have fought to protect girls and women in sports will be in attendance.

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who was forced to compete against Lia Thomas, formerly Will Thomas, at the 2022 NCAA women's championship, has been a leader on this front and was invited to join the president.

"Despite tying down to the hundredth with Thomas in the women's freestyle, I was denied the trophy because the NCAA claimed it was necessary for Thomas to hold the trophy when photos were being taken," Gaines said testifying before Congress in January. "It was clear to me, my teammates, and my competitors that they had reduced everything we had worked our entire lives for down to a photo-op to validate the feelings and the identity of a male."

"We also had to share a locker room and change in front of this six-foot-four, fully intact male," she detailed. "We were not forewarned of this arrangement, we were not asked for our consent, and we did not give our consent to this exposure and to be exploited."

It is a fight that many prominent voices have gotten behind including J.K. Rowling, former ESPN Sportscenter co-host Sage Steele, and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

Powerful New Ad Showcases Real Female Athletes

These women have also promoted a powerful new video on X that is celebrating female athletes for their bravery in speaking out against biological men infiltrating women's sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms.

XX-XY Athletics, the only athletic brand to support women athletes and their sports, is dominating feeds online with a viral ad presenting the message that female athletes deserve respect.

The almost two-minute ad features Gaines, Gaines' gymnast sister, and Sia Li'iLi'i, a graduating senior from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the team captain of the women's volleyball team who led a boycott of San Jose State University over trans player Blaire Fleming.

As CBN News reported, Fleming, born Brayden, previously played for Coastal Carolina University but transferred to San Jose State following the implementation of South Carolina's Women's Sports Bill that prohibited males from competing in women's sports.

Li'iLi'i told Fox News it takes courage to stand up for women in women's sports and the new ad successfully highlights that.

"Putting in all the work to be a collegiate athlete, and then on top of that receiving the hate for standing up for truth and being firm in values that should be common sense, but it seems that to many it isn't. It's just sad that people go to such hateful rhetoric to tear down a powerful message," she said.

The ad depicts Li'Li'i being called a transphobe and being told to "just die."

"People don't know that words really do hold weight, but I am grateful to have a great support system to fight back," she added.

And the ad's popularity shows that there are millions in her corner, of the same thought, and who support protecting women in sports.

The ad has received more than 10 million views and is igniting conversations online.

XX-XY Athletics Founder & CEO Jennifer Sey is looking to spread the message even further and is advocating for the spot to be aired as an ad during the upcoming Super Bowl.

"This isn't just an ad—it's a reckoning. The overwhelming response shows that people are hungry for the truth about women in sports. And no dollar amount can compete with that," she said in a press statement.

"With over 10M views in just two days with 90% positive sentiment, this film is blowing up. While trending on X, there were over 40,000 posts about the film. These are highly engaged views, people who take the time to go online and share the ad," Sey continued.

She added, "This is exactly what a brand strives for to grow awareness and, in our case, move the cultural conversation. We are normalizing standing up for women and girls. This is the mainstream view. And we make it ok to say it out loud."

