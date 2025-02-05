Secularist Group Forces Michigan Jail to Remove 'Peacekeepers' Bible Verse

A Bible verse will be removed from the entrance of a new jail in central Michigan after critics said it was a government endorsement of religion.

"Blessed are the peacekeepers for they shall be called the children of God" was prominently displayed at the Isabella County Criminal Justice Center. The scripture comes from Jesus's Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5:9.

Sheriff Michael Main said he wanted to honor first responders and law enforcement, not promote religion. But according to a Morning Sun report, those words will be removed.



"To ensure that the intended message remains clear and inclusive, we will develop a new slogan that continues to express our appreciation for public safety personnel," Main told the outlet.

The Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to county officials, arguing the message on the building would violate its interpretation of the separation between church and state.

"This is explicitly a Christian quote, and only a Christian quote," attorney Samantha Lawrence wrote.

The newly constructed jail will open soon.

Anti-Religion Group Opposes TX Prison Faith Initiative

Meanwhile, the anti-religion FFRF is also openly opposing Texas legislation that would reward the good conduct of inmates who study the Bible or other faith traditions.

State Sen. Bryan Hughes has authored S.B. 676 which would provide good conduct time for those who study any religious text. It would positively impact their parole.

"It's about redemption for that individual and it's about keeping our whole society safer," Hughes said. "If we have inmates that are studying the Bible, studying religious texts, we know that's probably going to make them better citizens and less likely to be criminals when they get out."

Government Affairs Manager at the Freedom from Religion Foundation Mickey Dollens argues it "is a coercive bill."

Dollens is criticizing the legislation saying it is too broad and unconstitutional, KLTV-TV reports.

"If you're going to include the studying of religious texts, there should also be options for those non-religious inmates as well," he said. "I am totally for good behavior and early release time, but we should keep that to the scope of the Constitution."

Hughes pushed back contending the bill treats non-religious inmates fairly.

"Just like an inmate who doesn't want to take a vocational course or doesn't want to take a high school equivalency course, no one is forcing them to do that," he said.

