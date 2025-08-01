Mother of Joel Osteen, Lakewood Church Co-Founder, Passes Into Eternity: 'A True Woman of God'

Dolores 'Dodie' Osteen, the mother of Houston-based minister Joel Osteen, has passed away at the age of 91, according to Joel.

Dodie Osteen, alongside her husband John, founded Lakewood Church back in 1959.

Joel Osteen announced on social media that his mother passed away of natural causes, peacefully at her home.

"It is with a heavy heart that Victoria and I, along with our family, announce the passing of our cherished mother and grandmother, Dolores "Dodie" Osteen," he wrote on Instagram. "She was the beloved matriarch of Lakewood Church, an inspiration to millions of people around the world, and a faithful servant of God. Known as 'Mama Dodie' to the entire Lakewood family, together, we celebrate her amazing life and lasting legacy."

When Lakewood Church was founded by John and Dodie Osteen, it first met in a converted feed store and had a few dozen attendees.

Now, the church boasts tens of thousands of members and is one of the largest and most recognizable churches in America.

Osteen took over the church in 1999 after his father died of a heart attack at the age of 77. The church's attendance skyrocketed from its average of 5,000 to more than 50,000 and saw millions of others tune in each week for the televangelist's encouraging sermons.

Dodie remained an active presence within the church for a number of years, preaching, teaching, and writing books. She also amassed a steady social media presence by sharing personal moments of the Osteen family.

Hundreds of people have shared the impact of Dodie's life and ministry on their faith journey, including prominent faith leaders like Bishop T.D. Jakes, Christine Caine and Bebe Winans.

"I am truly without words. She made my family, my wife, in fact all of us who have lost our own mothers feel as though she stepped in as a sacred surrogate," Bishop T.D. Jakes from Dallas, who also has close ties to Lakewood, said of Dodie on Instagram. "She was nothing short of an angel among us—moving through life with a rare and radiant grace, marked by class, dignity, and a humility that made her all the more majestic."

Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel wrote that Dodie was "a true saint" and offered "love and prayers" to the Osteens.

"We loved Momma Dodie so much. Our hearts and prayers are with you all, Joel," wrote minister Christine Caine.

"What a wonderful woman. We honor her life and legacy," said pastor and actress Priscilla Shirer.

Pastor John Gray, who previously served as an associate pastor at Lakewood Church, wrote, "She was a rare and beautiful soul. She loved me like I was one of her own. I will cherish every prayer, every word of encouragement, every single impartation."

"I'm a better man because of momma Dodie. A true woman of God in every sense of the word," he added.

