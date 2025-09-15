A tribute to Charlie Kirk is shown on the Jumbotron before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Memorials and Moments Nationwide from NASCAR to NFL as America Grieves Murder of Charlie Kirk

Tens of thousands of Americans have gathered in recent days in cities from coast to coast to honor the life of Charlie Kirk after his unthinkable assassination last week.



Attendees pay their respects during a vigil for Charlie Kirk on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Over the weekend, even apolitical sporting events took a moment to pause for remembrance, illustrating a civility that has been largely lost in today's divided political climate.

It started almost immediately last Wednesday night when Major League Baseball teams like the New York Yankees held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk before their game. The Chicago Cubs also held a moment of reflection on Friday, recognizing Kirk as a lifelong fan.

It spread to NASCAR and then to the NFL over the weekend as most of the pro football teams took a simple step to bring healing to millions of Americans still in shock from the devastating public murder.

And while the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings reportedly did not choose to step into the fray, most other NFL teams did find a way to offer a display of common courtesy. Here are a few images:



The scoreboard displays the likeness of Charlie Kirk prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Charlie Kirk is remembered prior to an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



A moment of silence is observed as an image of Charlie Kirk is shown on the large video board inside AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

The high-profile tributes and remembrances weren't the only ones. From coast to coast, thousands of supporters peacefully demonstrated, celebrating the life and impact of Charlie Kirk. Here are a few highlights:



A picture of Charlie Kirk is placed at the "Hands of Love" art installation in Beverly Hills on Sept. 14, 2025. (Ringo Chiu via AP)

TPUSA posted a video of one vigil for Charlie Kirk held in Huntington Beach, California. "The outpouring of people across the world gathering in faith and prayer to honor Charlie's life and legacy has been remarkable."

Tonight’s vigil for Charlie Kirk in Huntington Beach, California.



The outpouring of people across the world gathering in faith and prayer to honor Charlie’s life and legacy has been remarkable.



If you’ve held or attended a vigil, please reply with your photos or videos. pic.twitter.com/EUA3elOdhM — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 15, 2025

Massive crowds chanted "USA! USA!" in Huntington, California:

A somber ceremony at a church in Clovis, California, where attendees sang "God Bless America."

Clovis, California

The Church was standing room only. This was the overflow outside. pic.twitter.com/2uEl61V9zK — CA Betrayal Project USA (@BetrayalProjCA) September 15, 2025

Thousands gathered at the San Clemente Outlets in Southern California, led by Pastor John Randall:

Thousands gathered together to honor Charlie Kirk at the San Clemente Outlets in Southern California led by Pastor John Randall. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/PPGkplBwgQ — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) September 15, 2025

In Eugene, Oregon, "The Star Spangled Banner" was sung:

Eugene, OR, Hayward Field, University of Oregon. pic.twitter.com/nZ0xvrwV0o — C.K. Bouferrache aka Honeybadgermom (@hunnybadgermom) September 15, 2025

Patriots in Plano, Texas lined the streets with American flags chanting "we are Charlie" and holding signs that read, "This is our turning point."

WOW.



Patriots in Plano, Texas lined the streets with American flags chanting "we are Charlie" and holding signs that read, "This is our turning point." pic.twitter.com/t6zXk6j9a1 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 15, 2025

Several thousand gathered in Celina, Texas:

Celina, Texas. Looked like there were a couple thousand in attendance. pic.twitter.com/xLs8fR2uR5 — Ken Walls (@RealKenWalls) September 15, 2025

In Thompson Station, Tennessee, hymns were sung:

In Franklin, TN, a chorus of the modern worship song, "How Great Is Our God":

A bagpipe played in Jersey City, NJ, with the NYC skyline in the background:

The Christian Perspective:

Pray that God would take what the devil meant for evil and use it for something good, that every American would turn to Jesus in repentance and find eternal life in the God of all hope, so that the hatred and violence can end, that righteousness and peace can prevail, that unity and civility can be restored.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest alerts from a distinctly Christian perspective.***