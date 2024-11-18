Masked Group of Racists Displays Nazi Swastikas in Antisemitic March in Ohio

A disturbing incident of antisemitism and racism took place in an Ohio community in Columbus over the weekend.

State and community leaders are condemning the group that marched through an area called 'Short North' carrying flags bearing the Nazi swastika.

Witnesses say some were carrying weapons and shouting racial slurs towards people of color and Jewish people.

Police arrived at the scene and the group left the area without incident. No arrests were made.

Ohio's Republican Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement saying:

"We will not tolerate hate in Ohio. Neo-Nazis -- their faces hidden behind red masks -- roamed streets in Columbus today, carrying Nazi flags and spewing vile and racist speech against people of color and Jews. There were reports that they were also espousing white power sentiments."

"There is no place in this state for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it.

It's the latest unsettling display in a wave of antisemitism that has swept the globe over the past year.

"It has felt like it's open season on Jews, certainly since October 7th," said Ellie Cohanim, senior fellow at the Independent Women's Forum. "The massacre in Israel seems to have ignited a terrible bloodlust against Jews around the world."

One of the most violent incidents took place earlier this month in Amsterdam when an organized Muslim mob hunted down and attacked Israeli soccer fans after a match.

MORE HERE Open Season on Jews: Renewed Antisemitism Sparks Global Outcry and Urgent Calls for Action