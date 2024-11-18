nazimarchohio_hdv.jpg

Masked Group of Racists Displays Nazi Swastikas in Antisemitic March in Ohio

CBN News
11-18-2024

Share This article

A disturbing incident of antisemitism and racism took place in an Ohio community in Columbus over the weekend.

State and community leaders are condemning the group that marched through an area called 'Short North' carrying flags bearing the Nazi swastika.

Witnesses say some were carrying weapons and shouting racial slurs towards people of color and Jewish people.

Police arrived at the scene and the group left the area without incident. No arrests were made.

Ohio's Republican Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement saying:

"We will not tolerate hate in Ohio. Neo-Nazis -- their faces hidden behind red masks -- roamed streets in Columbus today, carrying Nazi flags and spewing vile and racist speech against people of color and Jews. There were reports that they were also espousing white power sentiments."

"There is no place in this state for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it.

It's the latest unsettling display in a wave of antisemitism that has swept the globe over the past year.

"It has felt like it's open season on Jews, certainly since October 7th," said Ellie Cohanim, senior fellow at the Independent Women's Forum. "The massacre in Israel seems to have ignited a terrible bloodlust against Jews around the world."

One of the most violent incidents took place earlier this month in Amsterdam when an organized Muslim mob hunted down and attacked Israeli soccer fans after a match. 

MORE HERE  Open Season on Jews: Renewed Antisemitism Sparks Global Outcry and Urgent Calls for Action

 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More