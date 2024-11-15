Open Season on Jews: Renewed Antisemitism Sparks Global Outcry and Urgent Calls for Action

From a Jewish man being shot in Chicago to calls for "Jew Hunts," renewed antisemitic violence is sending shockwaves across communities worldwide.

"It has felt like it's open season on Jews, certainly since October 7th," said Ellie Cohanim, Senior Fellow at the Independent Women's Forum. "The massacre in Israel seems to have ignited a terrible bloodlust against Jews around the world."

Amsterdam erupted with violent, organized mobs targeting Israeli soccer fans after a heated match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Tensions were already high due to recent regional conflicts, and the game became a flashpoint, drawing protesters outside the stadium. Demonstrators clashed with fans in a series of confrontations that escalated into violence and property damage in several parts of the city.

In response to the unrest, Israeli authorities quickly coordinated with Dutch officials to ensure the safety of their citizens, sending evacuation planes to bring fans and Israeli nationals back home.

While no serious injuries were reported, several arrests were made as authorities worked to restore order and protect public safety.

Cohanim, a former State Department Envoy, says Iran is the largest supplier of antisemitism worldwide.

In Chicago, a Jewish man was shot while walking to a synagogue in broad daylight. He survived, and it's being investigated as a hate crime. Meanwhile, protesters waving Nazi flags in Howell, Michigan, gathered outside the American Legion post hosting a performance of The Diary of Anne Frank. Cohanim, a former State Department Envoy, states that Iran is the leading state sponsor of antisemitism.

"There is a strain of radical Islam, also around the world we've seen from Europe to the United States, that is all too willing to embrace this radical, Jew-hating philosophy," Cohanim said. "Reports from our own U.S. intelligence agencies indicate that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been funding pro-Hamas activities we've seen on our college campuses and in our city streets. Iran is the leading state sponsor of antisemitism globally."

EJ Kimball with the Combat Antisemitism Movement sees a "disease of hate" spreading, noting that one in five Jewish-American children has experienced antisemitism since Oct. 7th. He tells CBN News that CAM is seeing a 50% rise in the number of Jews hiding their identity. One solution he offers is simply calling out antisemitism for what it is.

"A definition of antisemitism called the IHRA definition: The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism, it is the gold standard," said Kimball.

The beginning of that definition states: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Kimball believes that if people, entities, and governments adopt this definition and implement it, law enforcement will have the tools to stop antisemitic violence.

As reports of these incidents increase, Jewish communities are calling for greater solidarity and action from people of all faiths.

"But even more than that, you've got to stand up and call out evil when it rears its ugly head. Last week, in Washington, D.C., on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the only kosher restaurant was attacked—its windows smashed. It means coming out and condemning it for what it is," Kimball said.

Both Kimball and Cohanim agree that confronting this issue requires more than symbolic gestures; it requires enforcing existing laws and empowering communities to stand firm against hatred.