'This Is the Lord's Work': Ministries Giving the Formerly Incarcerated a Second Chance

The month of April brings new beginnings, and that includes the nationwide Second Chance effort focused on helping those who have served time behind bars. One prominent Washington church that pursues this effort year-round is finding true success.

At National Community Church, the Love Justice Prison and Re-entry Ministry team believes many who have served their terms are prepared to own their mistakes, learn from their past and reach their full potential. Obstacles often get in the way, however, slowing the process. That's where this church helps break barriers.

"We have a lot of programs that we're offering to our congregation to see if they'd like to join Second Chance, our Love Justice team, which involves returning citizens," said Tyrone Colbert, a Love Justice volunteer.

Serving has become a calling for Colbert, as he aims to ensure these individuals get the second chance they deserve. His goals include, "Working with them, helping them put together programs such as resume writing, digital learning programs."

Colbert knows firsthand that this access and training that lead to life skills doesn't come easy.

"I was incarcerated; I did 31 years," he explained. Even so, Colbert received an unexpected chance at redemption by being paroled after serving a fraction of his original life-plus-20-year sentence. When released in 2022, Colbert says Love Justice helped him navigate unexpected challenges.

"I've been sharing this with everyone since I've come home: getting my documents, birth certificate, Social Security card, driver's license, ID. Those are the first things that any returning citizen needs to get back into society," he said.

It's a common struggle Colbert and countless others continue to face.

One in three American adults has a criminal record, which limits access to education, jobs, and housing. Prison Fellowship President and CEO Heather Rice-Minus says people ready to start fresh upon their release often hit what's called a second prison.

"It can feel overwhelming when they can't access these opportunities necessary to flourish," she said. "It's why NCC works alongside D.C.'s initiative to provide jobs by helping these returning citizens obtain important documents, even bus passes.

Carmelle Norice heads the Love Justice ministry. "This is the Lord's work. He's made that clear throughout scripture and His heart is near to the brokenhearted," said Norice. "I don't know of a place on earth where you can find more brokenheartedness than behind the walls of any prison."

Maggie Jones says she hit rock bottom while serving 13 years on federal conspiracy charges. Then the church's letter and care package arrived at the perfect time, encouraging her with God's love.

"As I opened that, I could feel the love that went into those, like they cared enough not only to just get me nice things, to help me get on my feet, things that I needed, but they package them, they wrap them, they put bows on them like they were beautiful, and it made me feel beautiful," said Jones.



That blessing led her to travel from Pennsylvania to attend NCC's Second Chance service. Now she hopes to pay it forward while helping those she left behind.

"There are so many people that I did time with, most of their family, died. They had such a long sentence, like most of the family was dead, so they were coming home to nothing," said Jones. "So having somebody be able to walk beside you to say you're not alone."

While incarcerated, both Jones and Colbert came to know Jesus Christ.

Colbert says he has since experienced true transformation by the power of the Holy Spirit.

What is his message to others? "Just stay strong. You've come this far. It's not over. God is with you, and He will be," said Colbert. "He'll open the door for you, he brought you this far for a reason, for a purpose. Believe that and keep going forward."



Meanwhile, Prison Fellowship wants all of us to do our part all year round to make a difference. First, by limiting use of certain labels like "felon," "convict," or "offender." We can also help by writing lawmakers urging the removal of legal barriers for people with criminal records who have already faced their consequences.