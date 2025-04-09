'Hundreds Accepting Jesus Christ': UniteUS Collegiate Revival Arrives at SMU

Another signal fire of revival was ignited on an American college campus last night, this time at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

The UniteUS movement shared the truth of God's saving grace with thousands of college students at SMU. "Last night was special. There's nothing like lifting up the name of Jesus with thousands of college students," the ministry wrote on Instagram.

By the end of the evening, hundreds reportedly said yes to Jesus.

"God moved in Moody Coliseum as hundreds of students came forward to make a decision for Christ!" the ministry reported. "Freedom found. Lives changed. God is moving in this generation!!!"

Chad Prewett, husband of Tonya Prewett who founded UniteUS, confirmed, "Hundreds accepting Jesus Christ as their personal Savior tonight at Unite SMU!"

Hundreds accepting Jesus Christ as their personal Savior tonight at Unite SMU!

In early February, UniteUS kicked off their first outreach of 2025 at the University of Kentucky, which is just 30 minutes from Asbury University where the first sparks of a new spiritual awakening were seen among American students in February of 2023.

More than 8,000 students packed Rupp Arena to worship Jesus and to hear a powerful gospel message. More than 2,000 students responded to that message about Jesus Christ, and many took part in spontaneous baptisms.

Then, in mid-February, an Ohio State revival event saw 6,500 students gather in The Schottenstein Center, where hundreds once again responded to an altar call.

MORE: Nearly 2,000 Students Choose Christ in 1 Night at Ohio State - 'God Is Moving in This Generation'

Last month, UniteUS reached students at Purdue University and West Virginia University.

MORE: 'God Was Exalted' - 4,500 Students Seek Jesus at Purdue University, Hundreds Saved

At WVU, 5,000 students sought Jesus together, and nearly 1,000 responded to an altar call in search of "life-changing salvation."

"We are blown away at how God moved tonight at the WVU Coliseum. Before visiting each campus, we pray and ask God to do what only He can do. And we saw that happen as the room filled up tonight with 5,000 students chasing after Him in Morgantown," Tonya Prewett told CBN News producer Talia Wise.

MUST SEE: Students Chalk Entire Gospel of John All Over Western Kentucky U - 'I Want Them to See Christ'

UniteUS was birthed out of a desire to "lift the name of Jesus," and it gained rapid momentum after its initial outreach at Auburn University's Neville Arena in September 2023, where 5,000 students showed up to worship Jesus and 200 were spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

The evangelistic college campus movement is marked by worship, salvations, and water baptisms, and while it's been garnering national attention for nearly two years, Prewett says it's all about bringing glory to Jesus Christ.

She told CBN News last year that it is truly "a move of God."

"I'm not capable of doing this, we're not capable of doing this, it's the hand of God. It's way bigger than us," Prewett explained.

The next UniteUS outreach will be held at Baylor on April 15.

