God Was Exalted': 4,500 Students Seek Jesus at Purdue University, Thousands Saved

Thousands of college students are giving Jesus their "Yes" once again after making decisions to accept Christ as their Savior, a college campus ministry reports.

The third UniteUS event of 2025 took place at Purdue University Wednesday night and more than 4,500 students gathered to hear the gospel and be transformed.

The founder and visionary behind UniteUS, Tonya Prewett, summed up what took place saying, "God was exalted at Purdue University!!"



By the end of the night, nearly half of those who attended confessed Jesus as the Savior and some took part in water baptisms afterward.

"From the moment we stepped on campus we knew God was going to move in a special way tonight," the group wrote on Instagram.

"4,500 students gathered in Elliott Hall of Music and we were blown away seeing how the students leaned in during worship. We still can't get over seeing nearly half the students in attendance flood the altar to give Jesus their 'yes,'" the post continued.

UniteUS is a ministry that's been making waves on college campuses across the country for several years now.

At the start of the year, 8,000 students gathered at the University of Kentucky's Rupp Arena to worship Jesus and hear a powerful message on the Gospel.

Then, an Ohio State revival event saw 6,500 students gather in The Schott where almost 2,000 attendees responded to the altar call.

During the outreaches, Prewett is often joined by Pastor Jonathan Pokluda and founder of the IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen.

Pokluda previously told CBN News many students are coming to these gatherings ready to shed their past mistakes.

"They're coming in with guilt and shame. STDs, unwanted pregnancies, abortions," Pokluda said. "And they come here and we're showing them the one—the only one—who can really deal with their sin, is Jesus Christ."

UniteUS was birthed out of a desire to "lift the name of Jesus," and it gained rapid momentum after its initial outreach at Auburn University's Neville Arena in September 2023 where 5,000 students showed up to worship Jesus and 200 were spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

The evangelistic college campus movement is marked by salvations, water baptisms, and worship, and it's beginning to garner national attention, but Prewett says it is all about sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

She told CBN News last year that it is truly "a move of God."

"I'm not capable of doing this, we're not capable of doing this, it's the hand of God. It's way bigger than us," Prewett explained.

After their first outreach this year, Allen commented, "It's hard to believe. This keeps happening. It is insane."

And the same rang true last night after another massive response.

Students joined Allen as she baptized dozens in tubs.



"Thousands came forward to receive Christ," she said in a social media post Thursday morning. "They want God everywhere we go."

Purdue sophomore, Anna Suppes, is a part of the planning team and told Fox59 that the movement on campus began with prayer.

"It started with five people praying and it grew to 200," she shared.

Tre Henson told the outlet he hopes this movement sparks a lasting change on Purdue's campus.

"Purdue is a very academic campus and it is very easy for people to feel lonely or anxious. So we are trying to plug people into the community and let them know that they are seen and loved. And also spread the gospel and the truth," he explained.

The next UniteUS outreach will be held at West Virginia University on March 11. Since September of 2023, the ministry's events have reached more than 100,000 college students across multiple campuses.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***