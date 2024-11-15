Federal Appeals Court Upholds Indiana Law that Bans Transgender Treatment on Gender-Confused Kids

A federal appeals court has upheld an Indiana law that protects minors from irreversible "gender transition" surgeries and hormone treatments.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Wednesday that the law does not violate the Constitutional rights of transgender children or their parents.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wrote on X that the decision was "a huge win for Hoosiers and will help protect our most precious gift from God — our children."



"By rejecting the injunction against our commonsense state law, dangerous and irreversible gender-transition procedures for minors will remain banned in Indiana," he wrote.

The 7th Circuit had allowed the law to take effect in February while it considered the challenge brought on by families and healthcare providers who argued the ban discriminated "on the basis of sex" by prohibiting treatments based on a person's preferred gender and also interfered with parents' rights.

Circuit Judge Michael Brennan rejected those claims writing in the court's majority opinion that the law "bars gender transition procedures regardless of whether the patient is a boy or a girl."

"Courts have long permitted states to hold closely the power to regulate the practice of medicine. This power is strongest when the safety and effectiveness of the treatment is uncertain," he wrote.

The court's ruling overturns a previous ruling from a lower court that blocked the ban.

The Indiana decision comes as the United States Supreme Court is to hear a case on this issue in December.



The Biden administration is challenging a Tennessee law that forbids doctors from performing gender transition surgery and other procedures on minors.

As CBN News reported last year, the law known as the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act was signed by Republican Governor Bill Lee.

It forbids transgender surgeries on minors and prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to anyone under the age of 18.

The measure also allows the state attorney general to investigate healthcare providers who violate the statute, which carries a $25,000 penalty.

Twenty-six states have banned or restricted various gender transition treatments.

