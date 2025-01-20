Evangelists Hand Out 50,000 Bible Booklets During Trump's Inauguration

As the nation prepares for a new presidential administration today, Jan. 20, a Florida-based Christian ministry has been sharing the Word of God in the nation's capital, aiming to reach nearly 50,000 people with the gospel on Inauguration Day.

Faith & Liberty, an evangelical organization, announced it is partnering with Seedline International and HOPE to the Hill to hand out 50,000 Bible booklets to inauguration attendees.

The booklets commemorate President Donald Trump's 2025 Inauguration and contain scripture from the books of John and Romans, Faith & Liberty shared in a press statement.

According to the group, 50 volunteers are handing out the commemorative Scriptures throughout the morning on Inauguration Day until each booklet is gone.

"In times of national division like America has recently seen, a new presidential administration can offer hope. The commemorative scripture booklets were published for this significant occasion for that same reason – to offer hope to people in the Savior Jesus Christ," Faith & Liberty Senior Vice President Peggy Nienaber said.

As CBN News reported, Trump announced a major shift in the inauguration ceremony saying in a statement Friday that the event would now take place indoors due to dangerously low temperatures.

It's forecast to be the coldest Inauguration Day in 40 years. It is expected that by noon today when Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office, the temperature with the wind chill will feel like 5 to 10 degrees.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)," Trump said on Truth social.

"I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol," he added.

Trump also announced that the Capitol One Arena will be opened for spectators to watch the Inauguration live on Monday, and he will visit them there later in the day where he will reportedly sign some executive orders in one of his first acts as the new president.

Nienaber expressed gratitude to Faith & Liberty's ministry partners, Seedline International and HOPE to the Hill, for making the evangelism "not only possible but an important outreach to point those in the capital on Inauguration Day to Christ."

In 2017, Faith and Liberty collaborated with Seedline International and HOPE to the Hill to give out 51,000 booklets featuring the same books from the Bible at Trump's first inauguration.

