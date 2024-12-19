Evangelist Nick Hall Launches 'Anthem Christmas' Broadcast Across 30 Countries

Thousands of believers around the world are being invited to gather for a virtual worship service to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Pulse Evangelism, one of the largest prayer outreach ministries in the world, kicked off its "Anthem Christmas" broadcast Wednesday for Christians worldwide to celebrate faith, community, and hope.

The 30-minute program will run through Friday, December 27, and features messages from Evangelist Nick Hall, NFL quarterback Carson Wentz, and Christian influencer Cia Cloud.

"Christmas is a time when we reflect on Jesus as the light, offering a new opportunity to share our anthem story with those who are hurting and broken," said Hall. "Through this broadcast, we hope to create a space where people experience the love and grace that Jesus offers and encourage people to share it with others this season."

The broadcast will also feature musical performances by Rend Collective and Dove Award-winning artist Katy Nichole, who will sing new renditions of "Silent Night" and "Amazing Grace."

"Everyone has an anthem to sing, but Anthem Christmas is about shining light on the most important message in a noisy world—the life-changing truth of Jesus," reads a statement from Pulse.

Pulse will present the Gospel to people in more than 30 countries with translations in English, Russian, and Spanish.

The event is part of Pulse's Anthem of Grace, a year-long campaign to help people understand the "transformative power" of the grace of Jesus.

As CBN News reported, the campaign kicked off in March with its global Good Friday broadcast featuring 65 different languages including Russian, Mandarin, and Persian, and it reached 90 million people worldwide.

It will end next April, but throughout the year, viewers have been allowed to submit their personal stories of how God's grace has touched their lives. And they also have been able to send in a clip of them singing Amazing Grace.

"Anthem of Grace is a celebration. I believe that 2,000 years ago, God unleashed this Anthem of Grace when Jesus died on the cross and defeated our death when he rose from the grave," Hall shares. "When that happened, literally a chorus of humanity was unleashed to celebrate, not that we are good enough, but that God has overcome the grave and made a way for us."

Pulse says the goal is to reach 1 billion people with the message of Jesus by 2033 through the event, with the hopes of "igniting a chorus of grace to reach the farthest corners of the globe."

