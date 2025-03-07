The Day Phil Robertson Wrote Down the Gospel for Donald Trump, and What Trump Did with It

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson is unashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Since giving his life completely over to Christ at the age of 28, the now 78-year-old has rarely missed an opportunity to share the good news with those around him.

That remained true, even as the "Duck Commander" and his family, gained famed and notoriety through their successful A&E show.

Recently, his son, Jase Robertson recalled the time Phil shared the gospel with Donald Trump in 2016 and even predicted the assassination attempt that would take place eight years later.

"He's like, 'Hey you are not getting any younger...there's people after you. He was like, 'Somebody will try to kill you,'" he recounted, adding, "it is actually really profound when I think about that."

Jase and his brother, Al Robertson, shared that story on Allie Beth Stuckey's podcast, "Unrelatable," when they came on to give an update on the health of their dad after his recent diagnosis.

An Update on Phil Robertson's Health

As CBN News reported, Robertson is currently battling a form of Alzheimer's disease, for which his team of doctors says there is no cure.

Jase announced the diagnosis recently on the "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast.

"Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1,000th podcast, we were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," he said at that time.

"It's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. And he has the early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's really not doing well. He's struggling," Jase said.

But while on Stuckey's podcast he went into more detail.

"Basically, the diagnosis that was given to us is he has some kind of blood disorder and they likened it to blood cancer where it kind of attacks his bones," Jase described.

He continued, "So he's had multiple back fractures and even one on in his tailbone and so he'll have to go do these procedures because they're not really correctable. They just do a procedure that makes it stop hurting, which is from my understanding...they're basically just putting cement in his back but your back is not designed to have cement...it's supposed to be flexible."

"Meanwhile you have another diagnosis which they said he has the early stages of Alzheimer's," he said, adding that the two diagnoses are "working against each other."

"Every time he has to go under for a procedure, and they say sometimes that going under anesthesia progresses these mental states, it's harder for him to come back to reality," Jase shared.

He added that seeing his father decline has been difficult over the last few months, but it is becoming the "new normal."

"That's kind of where we are cuz overall when people say well, 'How's Phil doing?' you know it's hard to explain that in one sentence. Overall, not great."

The Time Phil Wrote Down the Gospel for Trump

The brothers then shared about their father's legacy and his heart to share the gospel whenever he had an opportunity, including the time he first met Donald Trump.

Jase said at the time his father wrote the story of Jesus on a sheet of paper for Trump.

"So he handed the paper to President Trump and he's like, 'You, you need to move on that. This needs to be the core of everything you do,'" Jase recalled his father saying.

Phil Robertson Also Told About the Time He Shared Jesus With Trump

While Jase also gave a big update to that story, the senior Robertson had shared about his encounter with Trump on Stuckey's podcast a few years ago.

Here is his retelling:

Phil: "When I first met Donald Trump, I did the same thing. I wrote this on a piece of paper and I said, 'Whatever happens' – he was running for office at this time – I saw him a couple of times after that, but while he was running for office I said, 'Whatever happens, Trump, don't miss this.'"

"I said, 'There's a cross. Jesus died on the cross.' I said, 'For the sins of the world. I said, 'You do have sins, Don't you?'

Stuckey: "What did he say?"

Phil: "He said, 'A lot of them.' I said, 'Me too.' I said, 'They put him in a tomb.' I said, 'Trump whatever happens...I said, 'We're the same age. We [are the] identical age and we don't have that long, we're in our 70s. I said, 'Trump we are going to die and we are going to be six feet under and so am I. He said, 'No doubt about it.'"

"I said, '(Jesus) was resurrected from the dead...you can live beyond the grave. It's the greatest thing that ever happened for the human race. [To] remove all your sins and raise you from the dead. We are all waiting on the return."

Robertson told the then-first-time presidential candidate that he hoped he would win the presidency.

"I said, 'I'm going to vote for you but in the meantime, you need to think seriously about that and give your life to Jesus because it's bigger than the presidency...you can have immortality.'"

The elder Robertson told Stuckey that Trump had asked for the sheet of paper with the illustrated gospel.

Phil said he offered to baptize the president when he ran into him a few years later.

"He said, 'No, I need to do that.' I said, 'If you don't do it I'll come up there and baptize you if you can't find anybody up there in the White House.'"

Jase Gives an Update on Phil's Gospel Tract

In Jase's retelling, he shared that Trump held on to the written gospel presentation, and four years later showed it to the Robertson family and said, "I want you to know I still have this."

"It's beautiful," the then-45th president said.

"People don't just ignore the Gospel," Jase said.

Al noted that his father's mission to share the Gospel with the president was not done.

"In dad fashion, when he shook Trump's hand, it was one of those handshakes where you got a little something in your hand and it was a few more (Bible) verses just to consider," he said.

Jase concluded that he was not shocked when he heard that Trump survived an assassination attempt last summer.

"I think he (Trump) found his way with a relationship with God in some capacity," he said.

Al also had this to say about his father: "My whole life he had just the same passion (to share the Gospel) with that guy sitting in his living room next to Dad's chair as he did to the president of the United States. With him it do, it doesn't matter the stature of the person; everybody has an opportunity."

