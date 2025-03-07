Doctor Recalls 'Divine,' Supernatural Moments as Patients Cross Into Eternity: 'Escorted to Jesus'

Dr. Pamela Prince Pyle has spent more than three decades caring for people both in the United States and Rwanda, and along that journey, she has had a front-row seat as many people have transitioned to their heavenly homes.

Now, the board-certified internal medicine physician, who is also the chair of Africa New Life Ministries, has some good news for families who may be facing loss.

After traveling the globe preaching the gospel message to hundreds of people, she recently shared her medical and spiritual insights with CBN News as an encouragement for people believing for their loved ones to be saved – even those on their deathbeds.

Her new book, Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters, acts as a guide for people battling terminal diagnoses.

"The book enters the patient's life or their family's life when they first get a diagnosis. When we are sitting [there] and [you] hear the doctor's words, it is normal to feel fear," she told CBN News.

"The first part of the book really walks with the patient through the journey of being sick and serves as a guide to help them find support from their medical team," Pyle continued. "Even with the practical things of what questions to ask, how to get a second opinion, what to expect at the hospital."

It is a position Pyle is very familiar with, not only as a doctor caring for patients, but she also experienced it firsthand when her husband was lying on his deathbed after a bad accident.

She told CBN News that she was not sure that her husband was going to make it, but things drastically changed for the better.

Jesus "saved my husband," she exclaimed.

Pyle explained that her husband was not a believer at the time of his accident and was unconscious for some time, but when he woke up, he had a "divine" story to share.

"He thought he would experience death without Christ. He saw death without Christ. All he remembered from his childhood religion which he grew up and rejected, was 'every knee will bow, every tongue confess.' He cried out, 'Jesus, Jesus save me. Please don't let this be my last chance.' Jesus did save him spiritually and also saved him physically," she said.

Pyle added that his near-death experience "was a part of his faith journey, and he led me to faith two years later."

Now, her mission is to save lives, not only in the natural but also for people to have the opportunity to spend eternity with Jesus.

"There's a sense of peace, the closer a believer comes to their final day."

Pyle says that even if people are in their last moments, she will often share the gospel.

"We know that, medically, that area of the brain that receives the sense of hearing is still active [even while dying]. We don't know that Christ can't reach them and the Spirit reach them in their space of dying. And they can still cry out to the Lord," she said.

Pyle has seen and heard countless accounts of this "thinning of the veil" between life and death.

"The most beautiful [experience] was a friend that was unconscious in the two days prior to his death and then he sat up with this unbelievable strength, clapping his hands above his head saying, 'Jesus, Jesus, Jesus. ' And then fell back down and had what I call a long goodbye sigh.'"

She told CBN News of the remarkable story of a young woman who went to care for her dying father weeks before his death.

"She spent that week sharing Jesus with him. And he accepted Jesus two days before his death," Pyle said, adding that right before his passing, the nurses called the young woman in.

"She was whispering in his ear saying 'Jesus' and her father responds, 'I see Him.' And then she goes, 'A tear falls down his face.' And she said, 'I felt like I was seeing Him with him. And I know I will see him in Heaven.'

Pyle recounted another story about a beloved grandmother who was unconscious in the hospital.

Just before her death, she would "be unconscious, and then recite scripture, be unconscious, and then recite scripture."

Pyle says the medical community terms these situations as "Near Death Awareness."

She says it is characterized as "someone talking to a loved one that is dead, or seeing a figure, or a picture of heaven."

And in some cases she has seen "like a light comes through their eyes as they are being escorted to Jesus."

One common characteristic is there is "supernatural peace," Pyle shares.

On the other hand, there is "terminal restlessness."

Pyle said people are often fearful and agitated and "describe things as snakes and dark faces in the room."

She adds although there is a fine line as a medical professional, she will often ask permission to share the gospel with people who may not know Christ.

"When it comes to believing, I'm not giving up and I don't want family members giving up...and that's my hope," Pyle said.

