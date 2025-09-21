‘Ditching the Ideology of Lucifer’: Pastor Sees Stunning Event at His Church After Charlie Kirk Killing

As churches across the U.S. continue to report an influx of attendance last weekend in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, pastors are increasingly speaking out.

Mike Signorelli, pastor of V1 Church in New York, is among those who witnessed record professions of faith Sunday, when 533 people accepted Jesus as their Savior.

“I almost started weeping just hearing the number again,” Signorelli told CBN News. “It’s still overwhelming to even think about it. … Five-hundred-and-thirty-three decisions for Christ of every age, [many] generations were represented, every race was represented.”

He said this stunning display unfolded in Long Island, New York, where Protestants are a small minority.

“I’ve just been crying for the last couple of days thinking about how God would take a national tragedy like this and turn it around and use it for mass salvations,” Signorelli said.

With young people increasingly turning to faith, the preacher said it seems Kirk’s death has only exacerbated interest in Christianity.

“That’s why he went to college campuses and he fought a spiritual battle, preaching the Gospel,” he said of Kirk. “His martyrdom now has sort of been like … throwing a match on gasoline. And what is the gasoline? The gasoline is the conditions that Generation Z were already in, and this is the spark for a massive fire, a fire of revival.”

As for the 533 people who came to faith, Signorelli said it’s notable in that he’s never seen one of his events — even large stadium gatherings — experience that many conversions.

“Hearts are open,” he said.

At the same time, evil rages in culture. But Signorelli is heartened to see so many turning away from it and clinging to the Lord.

“Right now, Luciferianism is just infiltrating America, and people are basically saying, like, ‘I will choose my gender,’ ‘I will choose my sexuality,’ I will choose even my career, my life,'” he said. “It’s produced depression, anxiety, and all the different ills that we’re dealing with right now in society.”

And yet, amid the chaos, people are increasingly surrendering themselves to the Lord.

“The Gospel message is, ‘When I am weak, then I am strong, and I surrender to you,'” Signorelli said. “And it was crazy because 533 people heard that message and said, ‘I’m ditching the ideology of Lucifer and I want to surrender my life to the Savior.'”

He is still processing the sight of people in tears as their lives were transformed.