Deadly Rampage Rocks Minnesota as 2 Lawmakers Shot in Political Assassination Spree

A deadly rampage rocked Minnesota over the weekend as two lawmakers were shot in a targeted attack, a suspect was arrested after a massive manhunt, and the state is now grappling with a politically motivated tragedy.

Authorities arrested Vance Luther Boelter late Sunday night near his home in rural Sibley County, Minnesota.

The sheriff's office released an image of Boelter, calling the 57-year-old "the face of evil" after what authorities said was the largest manhunt in Minnesota's history.

"Multiple agencies were there as the FBI laid hands on it, and Minnesota State Patrol put the handcuffs on," said Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN). "One man's unthinkable actions have altered the state of Minnesota."

Police say Boelter disguised himself as a police officer and, early Saturday morning, went to the home of Melissa Hortman, a top Democrat in the state's House of Representatives, and fatally shot her and her husband.

Boelter was captured on surveillance footage wearing a latex mask and a police uniform.

Minnesota's governor is calling the murders a politically motivated assassination.

"Our state lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends," said Walz. "Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor, and a sense of service."

Just an hour earlier, authorities say Boelter drove to the home of Democratic state Senator John Hoffman and shot both him and his wife.

The front door of the Hoffmans' home was riddled with bullet holes. Miraculously, the couple survived.

"They had multiple, multiple, gun wounds and were able to - the first responders were there, the police were there, got them to the hospital," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

"The latest news is Senator Hoffman came out of his final surgery, and is moving towards that, towards recovery. Yvette is healing," added Gov. Walz.

Investigators say they recovered writings and a list containing the names of 70 Democratic lawmakers and healthcare officials, potential targets who supported abortion rights and other liberal policies.

"When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials," said Mark Bruley with the Brooklyn Park Police. "We immediately made alerts to the state, who took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary."

Boelter had reportedly taken missionary trips to Africa and the Middle East, and had preached about what he described as America's moral and spiritual decline.

