Congress Orders Release of Epstein Files After Near-Unanimous Vote

WASHINGTON — In a rare display of bipartisan unity, Congress voted nearly unanimously to require the Justice Department to release its long-sealed Jeffrey Epstein files, increasing pressure on the White House and marking a major shift in the fight for transparency.

The House approved the measure 427–1. The lone dissenting vote came from Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., who argued the release could compromise the privacy of victims and individuals who were investigated but not charged.

Haley Robson, an Epstein survivor, said the vote represents long-overdue recognition for those who have spoken out for years. "I know everybody sees us today as grown adults, but we are fighting for the children that were abandoned and left behind in the reckoning," she said.

In the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said former President Donald Trump "has tried to cover up for Jeffrey Epstein long enough." The Senate passed the bill quickly, sending it to the president, who now says he will sign it. The decision marks a reversal from earlier weeks, when he called the effort to release the files a "Democratic hoax."

"I'm all for it. You know we have already given out 50,000 pages — you do know that," Trump said.

David Brody, CBN's chief political analyst, said on Faith Nation that the president's shift reflects political reality. "Politics, you know the deal, when the train is starting to leave the station, you get on board that train," he said. "Let's be honest. I know the president and the White House don't want to hear this, but that's what happened."

The vote is already having repercussions beyond Washington. Larry Summers, the former Harvard president and treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, announced he is stepping back from public life. He said he is "deeply ashamed" for maintaining contact with Epstein after the financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

"I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused," Summers said. "I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein."

Under the legislation, the Justice Department has 30 days to release all unclassified Epstein records, including any video recovered from his properties. Attorney General Pam Bondi may still withhold information tied to active investigations.