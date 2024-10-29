'Christmas' Deleted: Neiman Marcus Gift Catalog Omits the Reason for the Season

Neiman Marcus has quietly taken the word "Christmas" out of its 98-year-old annual gift catalog and some employees of the luxury department store have accused the retailer of "going woke."

The New York Post first reported that the retail store's glossy catalog, recognized for its extravagant gifts, had been renamed the "Holiday Book" after being titled "Christmas Book" for nearly a century.

The cover depicts a model against the backdrop of a starry night, the only indication of a holiday theme.

In a recent press release, Neiman Marcus said it was "kicking off the holiday season with an unprecedented array of luxury offerings," including "personal shopping, gift wrapping, and Breakfast with Santa."

But its beloved book was referred to as a "Holiday Book" that "evokes boundless optimism and child-like wonder for the holiday season, transporting customers into a storybook world inspired by enchanting fables, fairy tales, and folklore."

A spokesman for the Dallas-based company told the Dallas Morning Star, that the removal of "Christmas" was made "in the spirit of inclusivity as it welcomes customers of all backgrounds, religions and traditions to celebrate the season."

However, employees inside the organization say they are unhappy about the changes headed by CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

"We found out via the Dallas Morning News article," a Neiman employee told the New York Post. "The book didn't need a name change. Personal opinions about inclusion — from Geoffroy and his leadership team — changed this."

Another said, "If Geoffroy and his team put as much time into running the business as they did on expressing viewpoints about DEI, we would be buying Saks or launching an IPO," one employee griped to The Post. "Instead, my job is at risk because of our business failure."

The Neiman Marcus "Christmas Book" has been in print since 1926 and first started as a 16-page booklet.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***