Christian Grocer Makes a Difference by Creating an Oasis of Hope in a Former Food Desert

According to the US Department of Agriculture, more than 23 million Americans live in what's known as food deserts. These areas, usually in low-income communities, don't provide residents access to affordable, healthy food options, like fresh produce.

When you take a closer look into a city like Norfolk, VA, you might be surprised that an area like this exists where residents often live more than a mile from the nearest supermarket.

E. Palmer Supermarket is in the Berkely section of the city. Complete with fresh fruit and vegetables it has become a beacon of hope for an area that went years without a full-service grocery store like it.

"There's a lot of seniors in the area, a lot of senior walkup traffic. So, we thought this would be a good area to really get the people, the healthy food options that they need," said Esron Palmer, co-owner of E. Palmer Supermarket.

Palmer and his Dad, Michael, obtained a grant and loan from the city to launch the business three years ago.

"None of the big box retailers wanted to come in, your Food Lions, such names like that," Palmer told CBN News. "So, they provided the opportunity with a grant to get it started. So, once I graduated from VCU, my father let me know the opportunity. We drafted up a business plan and we were running from there."

People in food deserts often have little choice other than to buy unhealthy processed food available at nearby convenience stores.

"Most of the food in these establishments are ready to eat, or commercially packaged goods, are highly processed foods," said Dr. Darin Detwiler, a teaching professor of Global Economics of Food and Agriculture at Northeastern University. "You typically don't find ease of access to raw fruits and vegetables or whole ingredients."

Detwiler also shared that people living in such areas face a greater risk of diet-related health conditions.

"When we're looking specifically at the health impacts, we have everything from foodborne illnesses to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure, and other concerns," Detwiler explained.

Those health concerns are a major reason E. Palmer offers its customers, many who live on a fixed income, incentives for purchasing healthy food.

"We try to keep up with our produce as best as we can, getting the freshest produce possible at the good price for our customers," said Palmer. "We also offer to our EBT customers 50 percent off their fruits and vegetables anytime they shop."

"I saw the fresh fruits, the fresh vegetables, the fresh meats, the prices," said customer April Taylor. "Within this area, if you didn't have this, you have to go way out to get it."

Detwiler said there are a number of reasons why food deserts exist.

"Lack of supermarket investment, high real estate costs and zoning laws, supply chain challenges, but also there's some systemic elements, housing discrimination, underdeveloped neighborhoods, even the idea of structural inequalities within communities that have historical and systemic basis in racism," Detwiler explained.

These are all issues the Palmers are helping to overcome through hard work and faith.

"Can't do anything without Christ," Palmer commented. "Everything through God. And he just helped us throughout the way, keeping faith, making sure that we have everything that we need as far as the knowledge and the strength to continue."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Customers are beyond grateful, such as longtime resident Joan Spaulding.

"All the other stores are so far, I guess they don't want to come in this neighborhood," Spaulding said. "But these people here have came in our neighborhood. They give us the best food that we could ever ask for. We have fresh fruits, vegetables, everything. I come here every day, it's like home and I love it so much."

Others highlight the family-like atmosphere, such as a weekly free breakfast for seniors at the store's on-site restaurant.

"The store is very important. Without this store, the community wouldn't be a community," said regular shopper Ralph Finklea.

That kind of feedback is what fills Palmer with a sense of fulfillment, knowing that he is meeting the needs of many, hopefully for years to come.

"It feels great coming here to see the smiling faces on people. The products we offer are with our healthy food options and everything like that. It is really great to know that we have that here for them to come and get whatever they need," Palmer said.