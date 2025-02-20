Childlike Faith: Bible Lessons for School Kids Are Shining Hope in Challenged Cities

Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a city once thriving as a booming steel town, now faces significant economic challenges, including one of the nation's highest poverty rates. Yet, in the midst of hardship, faith-based programs are stepping in to inspire the next generation, offering truth, purpose, and hope for the future.

The view here in Johnstown is excellent—it's a city with a rich past, but it has fallen on some difficult times. That includes a series of devastating floods, beginning with the infamous 1889 disaster. Then the economy took a serious downturn after Bethlehem Steel pulled out, and now, in its wake, there's a lingering sense of hopelessness.

But even a city in a dark valley can shine a light. Programs like Bible2School are bringing faith to the next generation, teaching children about Jesus and instilling a sense of purpose.

"People kind of expect bad things," says Pastor Doug Black of Liberty Grace Church. "They've grown up in this generational expectation that nothing good's going to happen in Johnstown. So, it's hard to give them hope because it's not what they've experienced."

Local pastors are meeting weekly for prayer, seeking spiritual renewal for their city. This week, they gather on a rooftop, standing in the gap for Johnstown. "God, the gospel is good news, Lord," prays Pastor Terry Knipple. "The city of Johnstown is struggling, and they need good news."

Their prayers may be finding an answer in the next generation. While student engagement can be a challenge for public schools, children in Johnstown are eagerly skipping lunch and recess to learn about the Bible through Bible2School.

"And who or what is the rock? That firm foundation? What does that rock represent?" asks a teacher in one of the classes.

"Jesus! The Bible!" the students respond enthusiastically.

"So many of the kids have never been told that Jesus loves them," says Stacy Novak, Executive Director of Bible2School Laurel Highlands. "We have conversations with them, 'Do you know that you are valued, and do you know you are loved?' It's like they're hearing this for the very first time."

Bible2School, a nonprofit organization, offers off-campus Bible classes to students in grades two through four in an area where less than 20% of residents regularly attend church. The program has seen remarkable growth, expanding from 82 registered students in 2018 to 850 today—an increase of 900 percent.

"We know a handful of families who've started going to church as a result of their children participating," Novak says. "So, it doesn't just reach the children. It reaches their siblings, their parents, grandparents."

For students like Anhori, the program is life-changing. "It's helping me learn more about Jesus and God and how I can grow closer to Him," she says, telling CBN News her family is thinking about finding a church.

Katie Green, Johnstown Site Director for Bible2School, knows the struggles of the community firsthand. Growing up in a single-parent household, she relates to the challenges many of these children face. "I have always felt very strongly that within our program, we have little Davids and little Esthers—that God is rising up for a time like this," Green says.

Yet, for many of these children, the challenges continue after school. Unstable housing, hunger, and loneliness are realities for many families. That's where New Day, another faith-based program, steps in.

"I can tell you the kids are their spiritual leaders in their households," says Chris Plaza, leader and facilitator of New Day's afterschool children's programming. "We have a lot of parents who can't read or write—so it's almost like their children are their educators."

New Day provides a safe space for children after school, offering a warm meal, the gospel message, and time together. Without it, many kids would end up on the streets.

"I'm excited about Johnstown," says Pastor Ray of Journey Church. "For years, everybody was down on it because of the drugs, the lack of jobs, things like that. And it was all just gloom and doom. I thought, why not Johnstown? Why can't we be the epicenter of revival for our country and for our state?"

In a city scarred by economic setbacks and natural disasters, Bible2School and New Day stand out as beacons of hope. With each prayer and each family touched, a new layer is added to this young generation's foundation of faith.

"We believe this rooftop is our watchtower," says Josh Knipple of New Day. "Seeing what God sees in the city, seeing what's to come… Instead of seeing poverty, we see hope."

As the children pray, "For thine is the kingdom, the power, and the glory… forever and ever—amen," it's clear that in Johnstown, faith is lighting the way to a brighter future.

