Jac Marino escaped the occult when she gave her life to Jesus (Photo credit: Jac Marino/No Longer Nomads podcast)

'My Soul Was Being Sucked Out of My Body': One Woman's Terrifying Battle to Escape the Occult

A Search for Truth Leads into Darkness

A New Age survivor is revealing her dark journey into the Golden Dawn occult movement and how she finally found deliverance through Jesus Christ.

The "No Longer Nomads" podcast recently interviewed Jac Marino about her quest for spiritual truth. Lured by what seemed like wisdom and power, and a deeper spiritual connection, her search for enlightenment turned into a path into darkness.

At first, Jac still considered herself a Christian during her occult practices. But before long, she found herself deeply entrenched in the occult – until a chilling encounter with true evil forced her to confront the one name that holds ultimate power – Jesus.

"I was spiritually attacked and it felt like my soul was being sucked out of my body into complete darkness and I had no control over it," she recalls.

In what podcast host Josh Doyle calls "an electrifying episode," No Longer Nomads uncovered the harrowing reality of spiritual deception and the unseen war waged over human souls.

A Seductive Trap: The Occult's Hidden Dangers

Jac's story begins with a longing for truth and a desire to control the chaos in her life. Childhood wounds and supernatural encounters led her to explore mystical practices, each one promising deeper knowledge and power. From energy manipulation to crystal magic, the road seemed to offer enlightenment, but it led her straight into the hands of the enemy.

Joining the Golden Dawn, a secretive occult order rooted in ritual magic, Jac was exposed to the true face of deception. The deeper she went, the stronger the unseen forces became – until they revealed their sinister nature in a night of sheer terror.

A Spiritual Attack Followed by Peace Like No Other

As the darkness she once embraced turned against her, Jac found herself trapped in a relentless spiritual assault from the enemy. In the chaos of what can biblically be described as spiritual warfare, she spoke the name of Jesus and the attack came to a dramatic halt.

"In that moment, I fell on my knees and said, Jesus Christ save me," she explains.

When she called upon Jesus, the evil disappeared. The force that had once claimed power over her fled in an instant. What followed was a peace unlike anything she had ever known.

The Unmasking of Evil: Alien Deception, 'Good Witches,' and the Angel of Light

But Jac explains that her journey didn't stop at her escape. She began to see the occult for what it truly was – a well-disguised trap, luring in seekers of truth and chaining them in spiritual bondage. She eventually found answers to deeper questions such as:

Were her past supernatural encounters really aliens? Or something much darker?

Was the pursuit of "white magic" truly harmless, or was it the enemy hidden by a shining veneer?

And why does Satan masquerade as an angel of light, deceiving so many into thinking they've found divine wisdom?

"No Longer Nomads" explored those subjects in the interview as Jac exposed the true nature of the spiritual realm and the unseen war over every human soul.

The Christian Perspective: One Name That Breaks Every Chain

Doyle says New Age beliefs masquerade as "alluring deceptions" that turn into "terrifying realities of the supernatural."

"Jac's testimony is a powerful warning and an undeniable declaration of Jesus' authority over all darkness," Doyle says.

Whether you've dabbled in the occult, questioned the spiritual world, or simply want to hear a testimony of radical transformation, the Bible offers answers.

As the story of Jesus delivering a demon-possessed man describes in Mark 5:4, only Jesus has the power to deliver people from their chains and shackles.

Acts 4:12 confirms, "And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved."

You can listen to the podcast here:

