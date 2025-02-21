'A Privilege Being in Prison': Pardoned Pro-Lifers Say Being Persecuted Was 'Worthwhile'

Pro-life advocates are using some surprising words to describe the time they spent in prison before President Trump pardoned them – words like "privilege," "gratitude," "solidarity," "emboldened" and "worthwhile." Shortly after taking office, Trump freed 23 men and women who had been convicted on charges related to restricting access to abortion clinics.

"It was a privilege being in prison. It was difficult but it was also beautiful because you could feel God's pleasure," Joan Bell told Live Action.

A mother and grandmother, Bell was serving a 27-month sentence on Jan. 23, 2025, when she heard the news of the newly inaugurated president's executive action pardoning her and others of convictions and jail sentences related to the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

Previously imprisoned for years during decades of advocacy and defense of the unborn outside abortion clinics, Bell said she felt God's love for herself, inmates, guards, and arresting officers while praying for abortionists and judges during her recent incarceration.

Bell's favorable reflection on imprisonment and celebration of her presidential pardon is shared by other pro-life champions who are inspired and motivated for what's ahead of their movement.

Mostly Christian, the former convicted prisoners say the future of their pro-life advocacy hinges on continued prayer and action including repealing the law that jailed them; replacing federal agents who zealously persecuted and prosecuted them; and defunding the largest abortion provider in America.

A wife, mother, evangelist, preacher, and founder of a ministry called The Well, Bevelyn Williams honors women like Bell.

Her 30 years of championing unborn life ignited a fire in Williams who, after coming to faith in Jesus, followed Bell's lead in helping save babies – particularly Black unborn children – from abortion.

An African American herself, Williams believes her three-year jail sentence for interceding on behalf the defenseless lives in the womb – and the subsequent pardon – is fulfillment of God's promise to never leave or forsake people who honor Him.

"It was the hand of God using Trump that we were delivered. He kept us through this journey," Williams said.

In a medium-security prison with people who had committed extreme acts of violence, Lauren Handy ministered to women suffering grief, loss and anger stemming from their abortions.

Having served 17 months of a five-year sentence when she was pardoned, Handy recalls being "weirdly" grateful and joyful in jail.

There she led a workshop – a healing women's retreat – on New Year's when a crowd of people Handy had come to know and work with were themselves equipped to reach the prison campus, where many people suffer abortion regret.

Handy, who helps lead Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, is thankful for the president's pardon because it frees her to follow the Lord to wherever He leads, including a return to pro-life advocacy and hoped-for rescues of babies.

For Paul Vaughn, who received six months of house arrest following a harrowing confrontation with law enforcement outside his home, fear of standing up for the unborn is not an option, despite facing intimidation by FBI agents with their guns pointed at him.

"In my life, it emboldened us to stand strong in what we've been doing for 30 years," said Vaughn, who met his future wife while both were sidewalk counselors outside an abortion clinic.

He added, "If the church is being cowardly and unwilling to engage the culture, to speak truth and love, and to stand up for what we confess, then we are acting cowardly and need to confront ourselves."

Prosecuted and imprisoned for violations of the FACE Act, Cal Zastrow said, "Worthy is the Lamb. It was all about Jesus for me. It was worth it getting to be close to Jesus."

He believes the timing of President Trump's pardons – three days after the holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. – is prophetic. The Civil Rights leader said, "But be assured that we'll wear you down by our capacity to suffer, and one day we will win our freedom."

Serving his sentence in the same prison as Zastrow, Jonathan Darnel was one of many inmates who were inspired.

"He is the most effusive Christian I've ever met. He wasn't afraid of associating with certain prisoners that were maybe ostracized by the prison community. He wasn't afraid of singing praises to Jesus as the top of his lungs amid these rapists and murders," said Darnel.

He's collecting petition signatures to repeal the FACE Act and for an appeal to President Trump to fire federal lawyers and judges who enforce what Darnel believes is an unjust law at SmashTheFace.life.

Sentenced to a two-year term, Herb Geraghty felt solidarity with unborn babies facing abortion in clinics that are oddly like prisons – both are billion-dollar industries that try to solve society's problems by "disappearing and ultimately discarding human beings."

"I feel like what I went through is hardly a sacrifice compared to what unborn children experience every single day," said Geraghty, who also believes pro-lifers have much work to do.

Facing 11 years in prison, Mark Houck credits God's providence from sparing him time away from his wife and seven children who, nonetheless, witnessed his arrest by 20-plus federal agents in a fearful, unannounced raid on his home.

"We saw it as a blessing. You have to understand that Jesus experienced these things as well," Houck said.

The founder of 40 Days for Life, David Bereit, believes people of faith need to continue praying without ceasing for unborn babies because with man things are impossible.

"It's on God who is asking us to be His hands and feet, praying and fasting, then shifting into action," Bereit said.

Besides lobbying Congress for repeal of the FACE Act, another action item is to sign a petition to defund Planned Parenthood which, according to recent numbers, received $699 million from taxpayers, Bereit pointed out.