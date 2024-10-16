Chick-fil-A Is Expanding Internationally to Brand New Market: ‘We Are Excited’

America’s favorite chicken sandwich is about to become an international export.

Chick-fil-A — in addition to announcing it’s adding more than 3,000 restaurant locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico — revealed it is opening eateries in London, Liverpool, Leeds, and Belfast.

The five locations in the U.K. will be “both licensed and locally owned and operated models,” the Atlanta-based chain announced in a press release in late September.

“Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to bringing Chick-fil-A’s delicious food and signature hospitality to Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool and London, and continuing our long-term investment in the U.K.,” said Anita Costello, chief international officer for Chick-fil-A. “From job creation to supporting local causes, we are excited about the positive impact our first restaurants will have in the communities they serve.”

In celebration of the new European based locations, the popular American brand announced it would donate £25,000 — or $32,600 — to local nonprofits in each city.

And the franchise owners of each new location will have the opportunity to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, giving restaurant owners the opportunity to donate leftover food to local shelters, food banks, soup kitchens, and other nonprofits. According to Chick-fil-A, last year’s initiative served more than 7 million meals throughout North America.

“We’ve always cared about the impact of our restaurants on the local communities that we serve, and we strive to positively impact areas throughout the U.K.,” said the head of Chick-fil-A’s U.K. operations, Joanna Symonds. “Caring for people while delivering great food is at the heart of our brand, and we encourage our local owner-operators to partner with organizations that support their local communities.”

Overall, Chick-fil-A is expecting the British invasion to create 400 new jobs and will serve chicken solely sourced through the U.K. and will only use eggs labeled as free-range.

