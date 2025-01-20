Joy and Anger as Three Hostages Return to Israel Amid Hamas Declaring Victory

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza took effect Sunday morning, and just hours later, Israel welcomed its first three released hostages back home.

Joy and tears filled the air as Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, and Romi Gonen returned to Israel, reuniting with family and friends.

As the three women arrived at Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv, the crowd erupted in celebration.

Juli Jerbi, a friend of released hostage Emily Damari, expressed the overwhelming emotion of the moment: "Our hearts are bursting, exploding. She looks just like she did when she left, as special and beautiful as she is."

Inside Sheba Medical Center, medical professionals took charge.

Prof. Itai Pessach, head of the hostage recovery team, reassured the public: "I'm happy to report that they are in stable condition. That allows us and them to focus on what is the most important thing for now, is reuniting with their families."

Dr. Sefi Mendelovich, Israeli Health Ministry deputy director-general, acknowledged the severity of the situation: "This is, of course, a complex situation, both emotionally and medically, for those returning to Israel and for their families."

Following the women's release, Israel's military spokesman underscored the significance of the moment.

The Israeli military's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, stated, "We cannot imagine the horrors these three young women have endured in 15 months of Hamas captivity. Today we salute and embrace them and their families as they reunite after so long."

Encouraging Israelis, he added, "Our mission is not over until every single hostage comes home."

Even in their final moments in Gaza, the three women endured psychological torment. Hamas gunmen, along with hundreds of Gazan civilians, surrounded their convoy, shouting at them.

Before their release, Hamas handed them gift bags containing "Certificates of Release," a map of Gaza, and photos of their time in captivity.

The women were then transferred to the Red Cross, which transported them into the hands of Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire also allowed Hamas to reassert control in Gaza. As soon as the agreement took effect, armed Hamas fighters emerged from hiding and flooded the streets, declaring their victory over Israel. A disturbing image circulating in Arab media shows a Hamas terrorist posing triumphantly with his foot on the back of a kneeling Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shortly after Hamas freed the three hostages, Israel began releasing 90 Palestinian prisoners, with hundreds more expected to be freed in the coming weeks. Among them are terrorists responsible for deadly attacks on Israeli civilians, one of the most frightening realities for many Israelis.

However, Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina, remains firm in his belief that Hamas' victory declaration will not last. "This war will never end with Hamas in charge of Gaza, politically or militarily. Their days are numbered," said Graham.

The head of Hamas' military wing released a video urging Palestinians in the West Bank (biblical Judea and Samaria) to escalate attacks against Israel. If the terrorists were to take control there, the strategic location and size of the territory would present an even greater threat than Gaza ever has.

Graham argues that Israel, with U.S. support, must act swiftly to confront an even larger danger: Iran’s growing nuclear ambitions. "I am hoping there will be an effort by Israel to decimate the Iran nuclear program, supported by the United States. And if we don't do that, it'll be a historical mistake."