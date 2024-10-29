CBN Exclusive: Border Agent Speaks Out on Ongoing Southern Border Crisis

U.S. immigration is one of the key issues during this election as the strain on Border Patrol resources and personnel remains unrelenting, with significant repercussions on both border communities and the mental health of agents.

In an exclusive interview with CBN's Tara Mergener, Border Patrol Agent Omar Cavazos shared his thoughts on the evolving challenges faced by agents amid the ongoing border crisis.

The Rio Grande Valley sector, where Cavazos is stationed, has long been a hotspot for illegal crossings and drug smuggling. While recent months have seen a decrease in migrant crossings in the area, the workload for agents remains heavy. "You would think with the slowdown here, our guys would be able to kind of sit back and relax," Cavazos said. "But for the last 10 to 12 years, they've been working 100 miles an hour."

The slowdown in the Rio Grande Valley has not translated to a respite for agents, who continue to stay busy tracking evolving smuggling routes and combating the persistent drug trafficking that plagues the region.

One of the major ongoing issues is the flow of fentanyl, a potent narcotic that has claimed the lives of several young people in the area. Cavazos acknowledged the seriousness of the problem, noting, "The fentanyl crisis is very real." He explained that while some drugs still cross the border via the river, many others, including fentanyl, are smuggled in through ports of entry hidden in vehicle compartments. The continuous influx of drugs adds another layer of difficulty to the already complex border situation, as agents juggle multiple responsibilities daily.

Despite fewer migrants crossing in the Rio Grande Valley, the crisis has not abated; instead, the migration flow has shifted to other sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border. "We went from one sector being very busy to now five sectors that are very busy," Cavazos noted.

Each day, agents across different regions are now apprehending hundreds of migrants, straining the Border Patrol's capacity to vet arrivals thoroughly. The influx has also become more diverse, with people coming from various parts of the world rather than primarily from Mexico or Central America. "It's not the Mexican anymore that's coming through. It's scary," he added, referring to the increased risk that some arrivals may pose a national security threat.

The toll of handling such complex and continuous challenges extends beyond the logistical. Cavazos emphasized that the emotional strain on agents is significant, leading to rising concerns about mental health. "Our sector, in 2022, we had four suicides just in this sector alone," he revealed.

The long hours, exposure to traumatic events, and difficulty in disconnecting from work have contributed to conditions such as PTSD among agents. "There's true trauma that we deal with," Cavazos said, mentioning the stress of encountering unaccompanied minors, broken families, and even fraudulent families using fake documentation.

The emotional burden is compounded by the agents' feeling that their hard work often gets undone, as many migrants are released into the U.S. after being apprehended. "It weighs on you," he admitted. "At the end of the day, we're the ones that are capturing these subjects."

Cavazos also expressed frustration over the lack of significant policy changes, suggesting that stronger enforcement and immigration reform are necessary to manage the crisis effectively. "We need to be allowed to start doing our jobs again," he stated. "And allowing us to enact our policies again." He noted that while Border Patrol agents are not against immigration, they oppose illegal immigration.



The support from the local community in the Rio Grande Valley remains a positive aspect for the agents, many of whom were born and raised in the area. Cavazos said, "Most of the agents here in the Rio Grande Valley are from this community. We were born and raised here. We go to your church, we coach your kids, we volunteer at events, and we're embedded into this community."

He expressed gratitude for the strong local support but acknowledged that the national perception can sometimes be disheartening. "There are times that we get vilified," he said, pointing to media coverage that often presents only a partial view of the situation.

As the nation approaches the 2024 election, the border crisis remains a central issue, with significant implications for border security policy. For agents like Cavazos, the hope is for reforms that will allow them to perform their duties more effectively while addressing the multifaceted nature of immigration. "At some point, there's got to be some kind of reform," he said. "And what that looks like, I have no idea 'cause I'm not a politician, but there definitely needs to be some kind of immigration reform at some point."

The insights shared by Cavazos paint a complex picture of life on the frontlines of the border crisis – one marked by evolving challenges, significant emotional strain, and a pressing need for meaningful change in U.S. immigration policies. For the agents who continue to work under these conditions, a simple acknowledgment from the public goes a long way. "Just saying thank you and knowing that we have the support of the American people… A simple thank you goes a long way," Cavazos said.

