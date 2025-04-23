9,000+ Antisemitic Incidents in 2024 as Anti-Jewish Attitudes Surge to 'Alarming' New Heights

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Antisemitism has surged in the U.S. and around the world since the Hamas massacre of Israelis on October 7th. A new report shows cases of antisemitism here set new records for the fourth straight year in 2024, including a major spike on college campuses.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has been actively tracking the sharp rise in antisemitic activity across the globe since Hamas' brutal terrorist attack. The group's new report reveals recorded cases of vandalism, harassment, and assault in 2024, reaching the highest totals in 45 years.

The ADL's total of more than 9,000 cases in 2024 comes out to an average of at least 25 targeted anti-Jewish incidents every day.

Antisemitic cases were documented in all 50 states, but New York had the highest numbers with close to 1,440 cases, according to ADL data. California followed with more than 1,300.

"I think it should be alarming to all Americans," former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Ellie Cohanim said.

She told CBN News this is part of a broader trend worldwide. "Since October 7th, we've seen that there is this pro-Hamas that's taken over countries around the globe," said Cohanim.

On college campuses, these incidents were up 84% at nearly 1,700 reported cases, despite some universities' efforts to combat these challenges.

Just last month, anti-Israel protesters took over a building at Barnard College. Jewish students struggled to get to class.



"It's exactly the reason why the Trump administration is taking the actions to deport those who are here who are breaking the terms of their visas and also for holding the universities accountable," Cohanim said.

The report also said 962 cases were linked to antisemitic material from white supremacist groups.

The report notes true statistics are likely much worse, especially in "K-12" schools, where bullying and harassment are often underreported.

