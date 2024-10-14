250,000 Women Gather on National Mall to Pray for the Nation: 'Last Stand Moment For America'

Tens of thousands of evangelical Christians gathered on the National Mall Saturday in Washington D.C. to pray for America to return to God.

"A Million Women" gathering was a 12-hour live-streamed event featuring worship, keynote speakers, and prayers to turn America back to godly values.

Millions around the world tuned in to the event described as "a gathering for those hungry to see the Lord's hand cover this nation...to fast and pray in unity as a LAST STAND moment for America."

For organizer and evangelist Lou Engle – the event was literally a dream come true. In 2017, God gave Engle a powerful dream where he knew God was raising up an "Esther movement" for such a time as this.

"Everyone knows, America is in a time of crisis, the world is in a time of crisis… fasting and prayer has always shifted history. Esther was raised up for a time if there wasn't a shift, they would lose a whole nation," Engle said.

Lou Engle's Dream

In the dream, "a woman stands up and she's teaching the book of Esther, and she says, 'and these two words in the book of Esther actually mean Nazgul.' I explode out of the dream instantly knowing what it means. I watched the third part of the Lord of the Rings where the Nazgul Witch King is destroying the armies of men and says, 'No man can kill me,' but the king's daughter takes off her helmet, lets her hair down, and says… 'I am no man!' and pierces the Nazgul with her sword," Engle recalls.

'A Massive Women's Esther Movement is Coming'

"I wake up and I knew there's coming a massive women's 'Esther movement' that will have authority just like Esther to take down spiritual powers, ideologies, and they will rise up a righteous woman's movement, and I believe they will shift history," Engle continued.

On Saturday, October 12th, the Jewish Day of Atonement, Engle saw his dream come to life as more than 250,000 women gathered to pray and intercede for America on the National Mall in D.C.

"The Day of Atonement, the day when the blood is applied to the doorposts of the nation's national guilt and saves from mercy, gives mercy or judgment, we will take a massive communion service that day and plead the blood over this nation, daring to believe that God will loose America into a new day of mercy," Engle said.

In addition to women, thousands of men turned out for the event.

"We believe it is an Esther-Mordecai moment, not a division of male and female, but to connect together before the heart of God and believe that God will heal us and heal us in our ideologies," he added.



Engle – known for leading "The Call" prayer events, believes the event was one of the most significant prayer meetings of his lifetime.

"Well, I look at Joel chapter two, when there's no hope for a nation, when there is no remedy...blow the trumpet in Zion and call a fast. It is in those moments that God looses mercy in a day to a nation. There are certain times when God says, you must gather and if you gather, the Lord will fight for us. We believe we're in that kind of moment," Engle said.