2,100 Baptized in a Single Day at Pirates Cove in '3rd Annual Jesus Revolution Baptism'

Signs of a spiritual awakening are still popping up across the U.S. on a weekly basis this summer, and the latest example was a mass baptism at Pirates Cove in Newport Beach, California, where thousands of believers publicly declared their faith in Jesus Christ.

Harvest Christian Fellowship's Senior Pastor Greg Laurie reports, "We had an incredible day yesterday at the 3rd Annual Jesus Revolution Baptism. We baptized 2,100 people in a single day! Can you believe that? Add that number to the last two years, and in just three years we've baptized 8,600 people!"

Laurie, whose personal testimony was featured two years ago in the box office hit "Jesus Revolution," says some elements of the ongoing revival taking place in America surpass the spiritual awakening of the 1960s and 70s.

"Even during the days of the original Jesus Revolution, we never saw anything quite like this. God is at work, and I believe these are what I would call 'signs of revival,'" he wrote.

In a follow-up post, the evangelist updated the numbers reporting, "In the past 24 months, we’ve had the privilege of baptizing 10,000 people. Honestly, I could hardly believe it when we put the numbers together—but it’s true!"

Earlier this summer, Laurie held his annual Harvest Crusade, where thousands of people gave their lives to Jesus Christ during the special event held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

More than 45,000 people filled the arena while another 200,000 watched online. By the end of the night, more than 6,500 people had made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ.

It's not only happening at big, organized outreaches, because he has been seeing signs of Christian awakening all year. Back in February, the pastor reported on a surprising moment when more than 300 people came forward to commit their lives to Christ after a "brief" gospel invitation during a regular church service at his Riverside, California campus.

Laurie, who founded Harvest Christian Fellowship in 1973 and now oversees its four campuses in California and Hawaii, said, "I have to tell you—God is moving!"

He wrote in a social post, accompanied by a video of that powerful moment, "People are searching. They are hungry for truth. They just need someone like you to start the conversation, to point them to Jesus."

As CBN News has been reporting over the past few years, this move of God has also been taking place prominently on college campuses, as thousands of spiritually hungry young people find hope and salvation in Jesus.

Now, CBN is releasing a powerful new film about it, debuting at the iconic Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on August 27. The premiere of "The Revival Generation" spotlights this incredible move of God happening right now in Gen Z.

